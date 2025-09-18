"Metro now operating in 6 cities, airports increased from two to 16": UP CM Yogi Adityanath highlights infrastructure gains

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the state has undergone a major infrastructure transformation under his government, with metros, airports, and highways setting new records.

“When we came to power, there was not a single city in Uttar Pradesh where the metro was operational. Today, the metro is operational in six cities in Uttar Pradesh,” Adityanath said while addressing a press conference in Lucknow.

He pointed out similar progress in aviation, saying the state’s airport network had expanded eightfold in just over seven years.

“Before 2017, there were two airports in Uttar Pradesh. Today, there are 16 airports. The country’s largest airport will be in Gautam Buddh Nagar, and it will be operational by the end of this year,” the Chief Minister said.

Adityanath also underlined road connectivity improvements, claiming Uttar Pradesh now “has the best national highway network.”

He said, “Earlier, we were far behind in terms of expressways, but with the construction of the Ganga Expressway, Uttar Pradesh will account for 60 per cent of the country’s expressway network, making it the state with the largest expressway network.”

Adityanath said welfare schemes are backed by both the Centre and the state, adding Uttar Pradesh, with “excellent financial management” over eight years, has become India’s “fastest-growing state economy.”

He said, “All welfare schemes for the poor in the country are naturally supported by both the Centre and the state government. Over the past eight years, we have maintained excellent financial management. Uttar Pradesh, the state with the largest population in India, has emerged as the fastest-growing state economy.”

The UP CM said that the state has shed its “BIMARU state” tag to become India’s “growth engine.”

“Rising from its earlier ‘BIMARU state’ tag, it has harnessed its unlimited potential to establish itself as the growth engine of the country, while ensuring that the benefits of India’s welfare schemes reach its citizens effectively,” Adityanath said.

Earlier in the Day, the UP CM praised the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate reforms announced by the central government, describing them as a “Diwali gift” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation.

CM Adityanath expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the significant changes in GST rates, terming the reforms a milestone in the ongoing tax reforms campaign.

“I have organised this press conference to convey heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Modi for the recent GST reforms and to extend gratitude to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh. This is a major step in the tax reforms journey and a true Diwali gift from PM Modi to the countrymen,” Adityanath said. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.