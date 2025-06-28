Minor Girl Trafficked And Sexually Assaulted: Three Arrested In Adilabad

Adilabad Police have arrested three individuals, including a couple from Maharashtra, in connection with the kidnapping, trafficking, and sexual assault of a 10th-class minor girl. The victim, who was staying with her grandmother, was allegedly lured away under false pretenses and sold in Rajasthan.

According to police officials, the accused couple, identified as Nirmala Bapunya Atram (47) and Bapunya Rajaram Atram (49), both natives of Maharashtra, took the minor girl from her relative’s home in Bhimpur Mandal earlier this month. The girl’s parents live separately, and she was residing with her grandmother.

Knowing the family, the couple convinced the girl for a function and transported the girl by bus to Nagpur and then on to Rajasthan, where she was allegedly sold for ₹10,000. The buyer subsequently sexually assaulted her.

The incident came to light after the victim’s grandmother reported her missing on June 22nd, having searched for her since June 2nd. During the Police investigation, suspicion fell on the Atram couple. One of the accused women reportedly requested three days to bring the girl back, eventually returning her to her grandmother.

Based on the grandmother’s complaint, police have arrested three accused, including the buyer Kiran. The arrested individuals have been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and for human trafficking. All three have been sent for judicial remand. The investigation is ongoing.

