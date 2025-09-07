MK Stalin Honors Karl Marx, Ambedkar In UK: Tamil Nadu Secures Massive Rs 15,516 Crore Deals

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin was on an official trip to the United Kingdom and paid homage to two of humanity’s greatest thinkers, Karl Marx, and Dr. B.R Ambedkar, reinforcing his commitment to social justice and progressive thought.

CM Stalin visited Karl Marx’s memorial in London; and was inspired by the socialist philosopher’s adage, “Philosophers have only interpreted the world in different ways; the point however is to change it.” By calling Marx the “Red Sun who lit the working class path,” Stalin was immortalizing his legacy upon the global working class movement.

Later, the chief minister went to Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s London residence where he had resided as a student at the London School of Economics. Taking a look at social site X, Stalin was impressed with how Ambedkar, having been debased by caste prejudice, employed education to emerge as India’s top drafter of the Constitution. He also showed him a vintage picture of Ambedkar with social activist Thanthai Periyar, a picture that left an indelible mark on him.

Stalin also met with Indian-origin students and post-graduates in SOAS University, paid respects before the Thiruvalluvar statue in London, and visited the PACT exhibition celebrating 75 years of the Indian Constitution while in the UK.

Subsequently, the chief minister visited Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s London residence where he stayed as a student at the London School of Economics. Addressing social site X, Stalin mentioned that Ambedkar, who was, of course, caste prejudiced, used education as a tool to override this predicament as India’s leading framer of the Constitution.

He pointed out a historical photo showing Ambedkar, sat next to the social activist Thanthai Periyar and said it had stuck with him.

Stalin also met with Indian students and postgraduates at SOAS University, nvisited Thiruvalluvar statue in London, and attended the PACT exhibition in honour of the 75 years of Indian Constitution in the UK.

Tamil Nadu Attracts Rs 15,516 Crore in Investments

The UK and Germany portions of CM Stalin’s official tour yielded sizable economic benefits for Tamil Nadu. The state completed a foreign investment promotion visit that drew foreign investment of Rs 15,516 crore in total. One of the notable highlights was the inked memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UK-based investor Hinduja Group that has pledged an investment of Rs 7,500 crore in EV cell & battery production, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and EV charging stations, that will generate over 1,000 jobs.

Apart from this, the Global pharma major AstraZeneca also announced a Rs 176 crore expansion of its Global Innovation & Technology Centre (GITC) in Chennai, its third in two years in the State. Apart from this, the UK visit also attracted investments of Rs 820 crore in various sectors like Global Capability Centres (GCCs), textile technology, manufacturing and education, which will generate 1,293 jobs.

Before the UK visit, Stalin’s delegation got Rs 7,020 crore worth of investments from Germany through 26 MoUs across aerospace, deep tech, railways, automotive, and electronics, likely to generate over 15,000 jobs.

ALSO READ: Why Is Oxford Honouring Periyar A Century After Self-Respect Movement? MK Stalin To Lead The Tribute