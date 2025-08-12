LIVE TV
Mobile Cancer Carer Buses Launched In Punjab, Includes Free Screening

Mobile Cancer Carer Buses Launched In Punjab, Includes Free Screening

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flagged off 12 mobile cancer care buses in Dhuri to provide free screenings and awareness in villages across the state. The initiative, launched with the World Cancer Care Organisation, will offer tests for breast, cervical, prostate, oral, and other cancers, along with blood and bone density tests.

Mobile Cancer Carer Buses Launched In Punjab
Mobile Cancer Carer Buses Launched In Punjab

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 12, 2025 11:01:50 IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday flagged off 12 mobile cancer care buses from Dhuri to deliver cancer detection and awareness services to villages across the state. The government launched the project in collaboration with the World Cancer Care Organisation to address rising cancer concerns in Punjab. CM Mann said the mobile units would ensure access to free screenings and awareness drives, especially in rural and remote areas.

Mobile Units to Offer Free Cancer Screenings

CM Mann explained that the buses would travel to each village, offering tests such as mammography for breast cancer in women, Pap smears for cervical cancer, PSA tests for prostate cancer in men, oral screening for mouth and throat cancer, bone density checks, blood tests, and other diagnostics. Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, chairman of the World Cancer Care Organisation, said the aim was to make Punjab the “first in awareness” before the next martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Udham Singh. The organisation has already organised 350 free cancer screening camps to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib’s 350th martyrdom day.

CM Mann Urges Early Detection to Save Lives

CM Mann emphasised that early detection of cancer can save lives. He said, “We have developed a ‘diagnosis stigma’ that often prevents us from getting tested. We fear getting tested. But early detection can save lives and cancer is curable.” He announced that the first 20 cancer detection camps would be held in Sangrur villages.

Sangrur to Get New Institutions and Infrastructure

The chief minister announced several development projects for Sangrur. He confirmed plans to establish a homeopathy college in the district with assistance from the central government, fulfilling a demand he had raised as the MP from Sangrur. CM Mann dedicated the upgraded Jathedar Kartar Singh Darvesh Senior Secondary School, now a School of Eminence, constructed at a cost of Rs 3.40 crore with new facilities such as an auditorium, modern classrooms, laboratories, workshops, park, and renovated entrance.

New Nursing Training School for Rural Students

CM Mann also inaugurated the Government Nursing Training School in Sangrur, built at a cost of Rs 7.81 crore. The school offers a three-year General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course with modern laboratories, smart classrooms, a library, hostel, and school bus service. He said the institution would benefit rural students who previously had to travel to Bathinda or Patiala for nursing education.

