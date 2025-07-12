LIVE TV
Monsoon Rains Intensify Across India: IMD Issues Alerts For Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Yellow Warning For Delhi-NCR, Heavy Rain In Kerala

IMD issues orange alert for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan with very heavy rainfall expected till July 15. Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Kerala on yellow alert. Cloudbursts and floods in Himachal kill over 90 people, as monsoon axis shifts south.

Monsoon Rains Intensify Across India

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 10:48:13 IST

The monsoon rains are strong throughout India, India’s Meteorological Department (IMD) has released several weather forecasts, and warned of very heavy rainfall in many states over the next few days. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are subject to orange notice today, indicating a serious decline and potential floods in many districts.

In Madhya Pradesh, areas such as Katni, Mandla, Soni, Chhindwara, Raisen and Damoh have been identified for very heavy rainfall. Other districts including Ujjain, Dhar, Rewa and Ratlam are subject to a yellow notice. According to the weekly forecast for IMD, rainfall in Madhya Pradesh will remain above normal until July 18.

Similarly, East -Rajasthan is expected to receive intense rainfall by July 15, with a report on water -filled roads in bacner after Friday’s heavy rain. The monsoon axis has moved to the south and is now reducing rainy opportunities in Chandigarh, but due to high humidity, light passes over bikans and keeps the rainfall possible.

In Delhi-NCR, a yellow notice of light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is issued. Gurugram, Faridabad and Mahendragarh are expected to see liberal rainfall, while Ambala, Palwal and Rewari may experience isolated rain. The temperature in Delhi is expected to be between 24 ° C and 36 ° C, the maximum temperature on Friday is recorded at 33.2 ° C, which is two degrees below normal.

In Himachal Pradesh, the state suffers from monsoon -related disasters. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported that more than 90 people have died, including 55 in rain -related incidents and 36 in traffic accidents since June 20. A yellow warning is effective for Solan, Syrmaur and Shimla for July 14th.

IMD has estimated isolated heavy rain in many other areas, including Gujarat, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The Monsun situation is intensified, the authorities have urged the citizens to be vigilant in weak areas, especially in areas suffering from landslides, cloudy and flood floods.

ALSO READ: From Duty To Tragedy: Who Were The 12 Crew Members Killed In Ahmedabad Air India Crash?

Tags: delhi weatherHimachal WeatherIMD Issues AlertsMonsoon Rainsweather report today

