Mother And 11-Month-Old Son Killed In Rajasthan’s Dholpur Over Inter-Caste Marriage, Family Members Arrested

A shocking case of suspected honour killing has emerged from Dholpur in Rajasthan, where a 22-year-old woman, Twinkle and her 11-month-old son Rudra, were murdered—allegedly by her family members, since she had given birth out of wedlock to an inter-caste relationship.

Twinkle had eloped and married Deepak, a man from Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh, two years ago, according to police sources. The two had been living separately from her family ever since.

A Note, Two Bodies, and a Shocking Revelation

Twinkle’s body was found on June 17 near an FCI godown in Dholpur, and that of her infant son was found left behind on adjacent railway tracks.

A note left by Twinkle near her body led the police to contact her husband Deepak, which resulted in the disclosure of the couple’s name and background.

Suspects: Minor Brother and Brother-in-Law

Police inquiries identified Twinkle’s 16-year-old brother and her brother-in-law, Mithun, as allegedly having persuaded her to go back to Rajasthan on the promise of reconciliation within the family.

After her return to Dholpur, the accused took Twinkle to a remote area where she was murdered by cutting her throat and strangling her.

Her infant son was also strangled and left on the railway tracks so that it could look like an accident.

Arrests and Legal Action

After a prompt probe, police arrested Mithun, who has been remanded to judicial custody.

The younger brother has been lodged in a juvenile home.

The authorities are still investigating whether other members of the family were also involved or had knowledge of the crime.

A Disturbing Reminder of Honour Violence

This case is another sombre reminder of the longevity of honour-based crimes in India, especially against individuals who cross caste lines through marriage.

In spite of education and legal recourse, most such crimes still occur in rural and semi-urban areas.

The case has outraged human rights activists, who have demanded enhanced enforcement and faster justice against caste-based and honour crimes.

As the Dholpur police go about continuing the investigation, the attention now turns to see to it that justice is delivered.

The tragic loss of a young mother and her child in the name of caste pride reveals the imperative for education, awareness, and social reform at the grassroots levels.

