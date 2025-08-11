MP: Five Lose Lives And Others Injured In Jeep Motorcycle Collision As Per Cops

Anuppur (MP): Five persons were killed and as many others injured in the collision of a jeep and a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district on August 11, 2025, Monday morning, police said as reported in PTI. Ramnagar police station in-charge Sumit Kaushik said that the jeep driver sped away post the collision with the motorcycle and also lost control over the vehicle. After this, the four-wheeler overturned, as said by the Ramnagar police station in-charge.

What is the punishment in case of a collision?

In India, the punishment for a vehicle hitting another vehicle depends on the circumstances. The punishment will be initiated particularly in the case of injury or death, and also whether the driver has fled the scene. If the accident results in death due to negligence, the punishment can range up to 2 years imprisonment. There can also be a fine under Section 304A of the IPC. If the driver flees the scene, it becomes a hit-and-run case. In this case, there are more severe penalties under the new law.

What is Section 304A of the IPC?

Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) deals with causing death by negligence. According to this section, if someone causes the demise of another person through a rash or negligent act that does not amount to culpable homicide, they can be punished with imprisonment for up to two years or a fine. The culprit can also be charged with both imprisonment and fine.

What are the important points about Section 304A:

• Negligence:

The principal element of this offense is negligence. It means a failure to exercise the degree of care that a reasonable person would have taken in the same circumstances.

• Rashness:

A rash act is one done with the consciousness that it is likely to cause harm, but without intention to cause harm.