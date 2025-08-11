LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > India > MP: Five Lose Lives And Others Injured In Jeep Motorcycle Collision As Per Cops

MP: Five Lose Lives And Others Injured In Jeep Motorcycle Collision As Per Cops

Anuppur (MP): Five persons were killed and as many others injured in the collision of a jeep and a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on August 11, 2025, Monday morning, police said as reported in PTI.

Dead body representative image
Dead body representative image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 11, 2025 17:27:00 IST

Anuppur (MP): Five persons were killed and as many others injured in the collision of a jeep and a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district on August 11, 2025, Monday morning, police said as reported in PTI. Ramnagar police station in-charge Sumit Kaushik said that the jeep driver sped away post the collision with the motorcycle and also lost control over the vehicle. After this, the four-wheeler overturned, as said by the Ramnagar police station in-charge. 

What is the punishment in case of a collision?

In India, the punishment for a vehicle hitting another vehicle depends on the circumstances. The punishment will be initiated particularly in the case of injury or death, and also whether the driver has fled the scene. If the accident results in death due to negligence, the punishment can range up to 2 years imprisonment. There can also be a fine under Section 304A of the IPC. If the driver flees the scene, it becomes a hit-and-run case. In this case, there are more severe penalties under the new law.

What is Section 304A of the IPC?

Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) deals with causing death by negligence. According to this section, if someone causes the demise of another person through a rash or negligent act that does not amount to culpable homicide, they can be punished with imprisonment for up to two years or a fine. The culprit can also be charged with both imprisonment and fine.

What are the important points about Section 304A:

•    Negligence:

The principal element of this offense is negligence. It means a failure to exercise the degree of care that a reasonable person would have taken in the same circumstances. 

•    Rashness:
A rash act is one done with the consciousness that it is likely to cause harm, but without intention to cause harm. 

Tags: 5 people killed Madhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh AnuppurMadhya Pradesh Anuppur collision

RELATED News

Janmashtami 2025: Fasting Rules, Rituals and Puja Guide for Lord Krishna Devotees
From Tribhuvan Sahkari To The Immigrations Bill, These Are The Bills Passed By Rajya Sabha In 2025
Ukraine Peace to UNGA Meet: What PM Modi & Zelenskyy Discussed On Call Ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska Summit
From Sports Governance Bill To Merchant Shipping Bill, Here Are All Bills Passed So Far In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session 2025
Australian Army Chief Engages with Indian Military Leaders, Scheduled to Visit Shatrujeet Brigade in Agra Tomorrow

LATEST NEWS

U.S. Labels Balochistan Liberation Army and Majeed Brigade as Global Terror Threats
Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
MP: Five Lose Lives And Others Injured In Jeep Motorcycle Collision As Per Cops

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MP: Five Lose Lives And Others Injured In Jeep Motorcycle Collision As Per Cops

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MP: Five Lose Lives And Others Injured In Jeep Motorcycle Collision As Per Cops
MP: Five Lose Lives And Others Injured In Jeep Motorcycle Collision As Per Cops
MP: Five Lose Lives And Others Injured In Jeep Motorcycle Collision As Per Cops
MP: Five Lose Lives And Others Injured In Jeep Motorcycle Collision As Per Cops

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?