Home > India > Mumbai To Witness Dry Days: Here Are the Dates Announced In Mumbai And Other States For December

Mumbai will observe two dry days in December as the excise department orders all liquor outlets to stop sales on 6 and 25 December. The restrictions aim to maintain order during key observances and public events across states.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 2, 2025 15:45:43 IST

Mumbai will enforce two dry days in December under excise rules and cultural observances. The excise department states that all bars, liquor shops, pubs and restaurants will stop the sale and service of alcohol on the announced dates. The restrictions aim to maintain order during important events.

The first dry day falls on 6 December, observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the death anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. The second dry day is on 25 December, which is Christmas Day, widely marked as a national dry day in many states. Residents have been advised to plan their gatherings accordingly.

Delhi Declares Six Dry Days for MCD Bypolls

Delhi has announced dry days across 12 wards due to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi bypolls. Under the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, liquor vends in the notified wards will remain closed for six consecutive days from 28 November to 3 December.

The restrictions cover the polling period and continue into the counting phase to ensure smooth conduct of the electoral process. Authorities issued clear instructions to all licence holders about compliance. These rules also extend to nearby zones if movement of voters is expected. Officials state that action will follow against any outlet that violates the order during this period.

Kerala has issued a detailed list of dry days in connection with the upcoming local body elections. The excise department has ordered closures in several districts based on polling dates. From 7 to 9 December, restrictions will apply in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam.

From 9 to 11 December, the rule will extend to Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. The state has also declared 13 December as a statewide dry day for counting. Similar restrictions will apply again if any re-polling takes place.

States Advise Citizens to Note Alcohol Sale Restrictions

Authorities across the affected states have asked citizens to keep track of the dry day schedules for the month. Officials emphasise that these dates are part of standard excise guidelines followed during elections and major observances.

Travel plans, celebrations and events may need adjustments as alcohol sale and service will not remain available in many places during the notified periods. Residents and businesses have been directed to follow the rules to avoid penalties. The government continues to issue these notifications to ensure fairness during elections and maintain law and order on significant public dates.

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 3:45 PM IST
QUICK LINKS