Mysore Sandal Soap Row: BJP Calls Out Congress For Anti-Kannada Mindset Over Appointing Actress From Another State, Tamannaah Bhatia Faces Heat Amid Relaunch

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged the ruling Congress government in Karnataka of having an “anti-Kannada mindset", over the appointment of actor Tamannaah Bhatia as the new brand ambassador of Karnataka’s 108-year-old iconic Mysuru Sandal Soap.

Tamannaah Bhatia with Karnataka Minister MB Patil
Tamannaah Bhatia with Karnataka Minister MB Patil

Published By: Debjeet Dey
Published: February 10, 2026 20:32:56 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged the ruling Congress government in Karnataka of having an “anti-Kannada mindset”, over the appointment of actor Tamannaah Bhatia as the new brand ambassador of Karnataka’s 108-year-old iconic Mysuru Sandal Soap. The row has triggered amid plans to relaunch the product and expand its presence in North India. 

Tamannaah Bhatia joins as brand ambassador of KSDL

The controversy erupted after Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil on Tuesday announced that actress Tamannaah Bhatia had joined as the brand ambassador of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), the government-owned company that manufactures Mysore Sandal Soap.

In a post on X, MB Patil shared, “Founded on the foresight of the great visionary Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) is entering a transformative new phase. Karnataka’s iconic Mysore Sandal Soap gets a refreshed identity, with an ambitious plan to expand its presence across North India. Renowned actress Tamannaah Bhatia joins as the brand ambassador to amplify this journey.”

“With a focus on digital marketing, export expansion, and innovation, KSDL aims for a ₹5,000 crore turnover by 2030 – a bold stride by this Karnataka government enterprise towards becoming a global brand,” he further shared.



BJP MP Sudhakar K slams Congress government

BJP MP Sudhakar K said that the film stars from the state have been ignored. 

In a post on X, Sudhakar K shared, “Aren’t Kannada film stars turning a blind eye to the traitor Congress government? Even though there are many stars from our own Kannada land, the Congress government has appointed a film actress from another state and another language as the brand ambassador for Karnataka’s renowned international brand, Mysore Sandal Soap, by paying her crores of rupees. This is yet another piece of evidence of the Congress party’s anti-Kannada mindset.

He said that Kannada film stars like Ramya, Rashmika Mandanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Rukmini Vasanth, and many other actresses have today become popular actresses in demand across the film industries of multiple languages, hoisting the flag of Kannada pride at national and international levels.

“The Congress party’s policy of ignoring our own Kannada land’s actresses and favoring others is not only an insult to the talents of Kannada Nadu but also a grave dishonor to the pride of Mysore Sandal Soap. Kannadigas will never forgive this anti-Kannada, traitor Congress party,” he added.

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 8:32 PM IST
