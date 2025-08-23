LIVE TV
Home > India > National Space Day 2025: ISRO Honors Past Achievements, Prepares For Human Spaceflight

National Space Day 2025: ISRO Honors Past Achievements, Prepares For Human Spaceflight

The second National Space Day was being celebrated in India today after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon in 2023. The day captures the linkage between ancient astronomy and contemporary history of space in India.

Published By: Ovi Patankar Basu
Published: August 23, 2025 12:51:40 IST

The second National Space Day was being celebrated in India today after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon in 2023. The day captures the linkage between ancient astronomy and contemporary history of space in India.

The theme chosen this year Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan: Ancient Wisdom to Infinite Possibilities is an acknowledgment In 2020, India will celebrate the life of Aryabhatta, a great astronomer, on its 2500th anniversary, as well as the forthcoming launch of Gaganyaan, In 2020, India will celebrate the anniversaries of Aryabhatta, a great astronomer, and Gaganyaan, which is soon to be launched by India.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) organised several events all over India to commemorate the event. The theme of the National Meet 2025 (NM 2.0) in New Delhi was also the utilization of space technology to energize the vision Viksit Bharat 2047. SRO has exhibited an image of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) which is the upcoming Indian space station capable of supporting both space tourism and science at Bharat Mandapam.

Exhibitions, interactive sessions and quizzes were held across the country at schools, planetariums and universities. In Lucknow, a new NCERT module, India A Rising Space Power was covered. The Aryabhata Gallery opened at a dedicated space in Delhi and in Delhi, took visitors through a journey that commenced with early Indian stargazing to present-day successes in space.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent his greetings on the day commending achievements of ISRO in accomplishing exploration to the moon and Mars and hailing the contribution of space start-ups in the future of India. He also pointed out the development of semi-cryogenic engines, electric propulsion and the training of astronauts.

The department has also developed an event known as National Space Day which has been developed within a short time to a cultural/educational event. By astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla reaching out to the younger generation with such events, the celebrations are symbolic of the dreams expected of India coming up as one of the space leaders in the world.

