Home > India > 'No Cause For Concern' Aviation Ministry Says No Impact On Flights As Ethiopia's Volcanic Ashes Hit India

‘No Cause For Concern’ Aviation Ministry Says No Impact On Flights As Ethiopia’s Volcanic Ashes Hit India

India’s Civil Aviation Ministry said there is “no cause for concern” as volcanic ash from Ethiopia drifts over northern India. Flight operations remain smooth, with only minor rerouting. IMD says the ash is in the upper atmosphere and will clear by evening.

Aviation Ministry said there is “no cause for concern”. (Photo: X, Canva)
Aviation Ministry said there is “no cause for concern”. (Photo: X, Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 25, 2025 18:59:49 IST

‘No Cause For Concern’ Aviation Ministry Says No Impact On Flights As Ethiopia’s Volcanic Ashes Hit India

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Tuesday assured passengers that there is “no cause for concern at this moment” even as volcanic ash from Ethiopia drifted towards northern India, prompting precautionary measures across the aviation sector.

In a post on X, the ministry said flight operations across the country remain “smooth”, adding that authorities are monitoring the situation round the clock.
 “MoCA along with ATC, IMD, airlines and international aviation agencies is ensuring seamless coordination,” the statement read. “AAI has issued the necessary NOTAM and all affected flights have been kept informed. Operations remain smooth, with only a few flights rerouted or descended as a precaution.”



Volcanic Ash in Upper Troposphere, No Impact on Weather or Air Quality: IMD

Experts confirmed that ash from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano which erupted after nearly 10,000–12,000 years has reached parts of India but only at higher atmospheric levels.
 IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated that the impact is restricted to the upper troposphere, affecting long-haul flight routes but not the weather or air quality on the ground.
 “Our estimate is that this volcanic ash will completely move towards China by evening,” he said.

IMD scientist Radheshyam Sharma added that the ash cloud passed over Rajasthan on November 24 and is now drifting towards eastern India. “Given its height 8 to 15 km no significant surface impact is expected,” he said.

Flights Rerouted, Some Cancellations by Air India and Akasa Air

While domestic operations continued normally, airlines implemented precautionary measures.
 Air India cancelled several international and domestic flights operating in or through affected airspace on November 24 and 25, including routes to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Doha, Dubai and New York.

Akasa Air also suspended flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi due to the ash plume’s trajectory over the region.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory directing airlines to avoid volcanic ash-affected areas and revise flight planning, routes and fuel calculations based on real-time updates.

Rare Eruption After Millennia Draws Global Scientific Attention

The Hayli Gubbi volcano in northern Ethiopia erupted on Sunday, sending ash plumes up to 14 km into the atmosphere before drifting across the Red Sea toward Yemen, Oman and India. Satellite imagery from ESA’s Sentinel-2 mission and data from the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Center showed the ash cloud travelling thousands of kilometres.

Experts in Gujarat explained that strong upper-level winds enabled the ash to reach Indian airspace.
 “This silent volcano became active after 12,000 years due to tectonic activity. The ash cloud has caused disruptions for the aviation industry,” said Narottam Sahoo of the Gujarat Council on Science and Technology.

Ash Clouds Expected to Clear India by Evening

According to the IMD, the ash is expected to exit Indian skies by around 7:30 pm on Tuesday, marking the end of disruptions.

The Aviation Ministry reaffirmed that passenger safety remains the top priority: “We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide timely updates.”

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 6:59 PM IST
