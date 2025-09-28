LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
Home > India > "Nothing could have been done to control crowd": Karur stampede eyewitness

"Nothing could have been done to control crowd": Karur stampede eyewitness

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 28, 2025 03:29:05 IST

"Nothing could have been done to control crowd": Karur stampede eyewitness

Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI): An eyewitness of the Karur stampede said that “nothing could have been done to control the crowd” as 38 people were killed at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, an eyewitness, Nanda Kumar, said, “We were there ourselves. Nothing could be done to control the crowd. He (Vijay) had said he would arrive in Karur by 11 am, and everyone was informed about it. But when he came, it was much delayed. We pray that everyone who was injured recovers fully and returns home safely. But beyond that, such incidents must be prevented from happening again,” he said.

“It’s hard to understand who is at fault. People had come expecting him to arrive on time; many were accompanied by children, were hungry, or faced difficult situations. Everyone came with the enthusiasm of wanting to see a star. This is deeply distressing.”

Kumar further underlined that “such events should be carefully planned”

“Even if proper safety measures were in place, what can anyone do if ten or fifteen times more people show up than expected? This was a serious mistake. Such events should be carefully planned. I pray to the Almighty that the Tamil Nadu government provide proper support to the affected people.”

Another eyewitness, Suriya, recounted. “Ambulances couldn’t get in. There wasn’t enough space for people to stand. It took a very long time to bring people out,” he said to ANI.

"Nothing could have been done to control crowd": Karur stampede eyewitness

Moreover, Zakir, a relative of one of the victims told ANI, “Vijay was supposed to arrive at 9 in the morning, but he didn’t show up at that time. Because of that, there was a huge crowd… Near Thirukoilure, especially, there was a huge rush with many youngsters and women. In meetings like this, women and children should not be brought along. Please, it’s very difficult and emotionally painful to witness,” he said to ANI.

"Nothing could have been done to control crowd": Karur stampede eyewitness

Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives in a stampede at his rally in Karur in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

In a post on X, Vijay prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the incident.”My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital,” Vijay posted. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: 36-people-killedeyewitnessKarur stampedetvk-chiefvictims-familyVijay rally

RELATED News

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu condoles loss of lives in Karur stampede
Tamil Nadu Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin condoles loss of lives in Karur Stampede
EAM S Jaishankar Slams Pakistan At UNGA, Says ‘Major International Terrorist Attacks Are Traced Back To…’
Ministry of Ayush inaugurates Integrative Oncology Research and Care centre at AIIA, Goa
TVK Chief Vijay Breaks Silence On Deadly Stampede In Karur, Says ‘My Heart Is…’

LATEST NEWS

Ample Missiion Awards of Inspiration 2025 honours India's Real-Life Champions
Samson on verge of outdoing Pant, Dhoni to deliver best T20I multi-nation tournament by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter
"Nothing could have been done to control crowd": Karur stampede eyewitness
What Elon Musk Said About Epstein Island After Being ‘Named’ In Files: ‘Anyone Pushing This…’
"Major international terrorist attacks traced back to that one country": Jaishankar slams Pakistan at UN
Durga Puja 2025: Barisha Club's 'Shunyo Prithibi' pandal pays tribute to Bengal's forgotten circus performers
Google DeepMind Showcases Gemini Robotics 1.5, Watch Robots Learn, Plan, And Perform Seamlessly
Sahil Luthra, Founder of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions, Honoured at Bharat Nirmaan Conclave & Awards 2025
"T20 cricket needs impact, not average": Ashwin backs T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav
"When peace is under threat from conflicts, UN remains gridlocked": Jaishankar
"Nothing could have been done to control crowd": Karur stampede eyewitness

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Nothing could have been done to control crowd": Karur stampede eyewitness

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Nothing could have been done to control crowd": Karur stampede eyewitness
"Nothing could have been done to control crowd": Karur stampede eyewitness
"Nothing could have been done to control crowd": Karur stampede eyewitness
"Nothing could have been done to control crowd": Karur stampede eyewitness

QUICK LINKS