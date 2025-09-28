"Nothing could have been done to control crowd": Karur stampede eyewitness

Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI): An eyewitness of the Karur stampede said that “nothing could have been done to control the crowd” as 38 people were killed at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, an eyewitness, Nanda Kumar, said, “We were there ourselves. Nothing could be done to control the crowd. He (Vijay) had said he would arrive in Karur by 11 am, and everyone was informed about it. But when he came, it was much delayed. We pray that everyone who was injured recovers fully and returns home safely. But beyond that, such incidents must be prevented from happening again,” he said.

“It’s hard to understand who is at fault. People had come expecting him to arrive on time; many were accompanied by children, were hungry, or faced difficult situations. Everyone came with the enthusiasm of wanting to see a star. This is deeply distressing.”

Kumar further underlined that “such events should be carefully planned”

“Even if proper safety measures were in place, what can anyone do if ten or fifteen times more people show up than expected? This was a serious mistake. Such events should be carefully planned. I pray to the Almighty that the Tamil Nadu government provide proper support to the affected people.”

Another eyewitness, Suriya, recounted. “Ambulances couldn’t get in. There wasn’t enough space for people to stand. It took a very long time to bring people out,” he said to ANI.

Moreover, Zakir, a relative of one of the victims told ANI, “Vijay was supposed to arrive at 9 in the morning, but he didn’t show up at that time. Because of that, there was a huge crowd… Near Thirukoilure, especially, there was a huge rush with many youngsters and women. In meetings like this, women and children should not be brought along. Please, it’s very difficult and emotionally painful to witness,” he said to ANI.

Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives in a stampede at his rally in Karur in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

In a post on X, Vijay prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the incident.”My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital,” Vijay posted. (ANI)

