Officers should resolve citizens' grievances honestly while respecting public sentiments: Haryana CM

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called on officers on Friday to ensure the honest and timely redressal of citizens’ grievances while respecting public sentiments. He said that the Haryana Government is working at the grassroots level with the aim of Antyodaya upliftment, where quick resolution of public grievances remains the top priority.

The Chief Minister was chairing the meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Gurugram on Friday. Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary, Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar and Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma were also present in the meeting.

A total of 18 complaints were placed before the committee, out of which the Chief Minister resolved 14 cases on the spot, while directing to keep 4 cases pending till the next meeting, a release said.

During the meeting, the case of Pramod Kumar, a resident of Devat Colony, came up. He had earlier, in the last meeting (July), complained that a 24-foot-wide street in his colony had been illegally encroached upon by a neighbour who had occupied 12 feet of the road for the past 16 years, restricting access to his home.

At that time, the Chief Minister had directed the Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Gurugram, and committee member Priyavrat Kataria to visit the site, investigate, and take action as per rules. On Friday, the complainant informed that after action by the Municipal Corporation, the illegal encroachment had been removed. He expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for resolving a 16-year-old grievance.

The Surya Vihar Resident Welfare Association had complained about unsafe electricity infrastructure in the colony. They stated that while 11 new poles had been installed, the wires were over 30 years old, hanging dangerously low, and several dilapidated poles were obstructing traffic, posing risks during the rainy season.

Residents of Sector-85 Oris Society raised the issue of a 24-meter-wide road connecting their society’s main road to the Dwarka Expressway, which had been blocked by some landowners. This forced residents, including school children, to use a narrow and unsafe route, increasing the risk of accidents. Taking serious note, the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials, including DTP and STP, to take immediate action and provide relief to the complainants. (ANI)

