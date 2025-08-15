LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘One Nation, One Constitution’: PM Modi Highlights Abrogation Of Article 370 In 12th Consecutive Independence Day Address

‘One Nation, One Constitution’: PM Modi Highlights Abrogation Of Article 370 In 12th Consecutive Independence Day Address

PM Modi, in his 12th consecutive Independence Day address, hailed the abrogation of Article 370, celebrated national unity with Har Ghar Tiranga, honored Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, and highlighted patriotic events, including Operation Sindoor and nationwide band performances.

PM Modi salutes India’s unity and constitutional milestone, celebrating the abrogation of Article 370 (Photo: ANI)
PM Modi salutes India’s unity and constitutional milestone, celebrating the abrogation of Article 370 (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 15, 2025 08:29:50 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his 12th Independence Day address to the nation on Friday, highlighting how the songs and slogans of freedom are echoing across the country, whether it is the deserts, Himalayan peaks, or densely populated cities.

With this being PM Modi’s 12th address on Independence Day, he has given more consecutive addresses than former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who gave 11 consecutive addresses and 16 in total.

During his address, the Prime Minister hailed the abrogation of Article 370, saying how the mantra of ‘One Nation, One Constitution” was accepted.

“When we brought the mantra of one country, one constitution to life by demolishing the wall of Article 370, when we accepted one nation, one Constitution as the mantra, then we revered Shyama Prasad Mookherjee. There are members of Panchayats from far-flung villages, representatives of Drone Didi, representatives of Lakhpati Didi, people from the world of sports, great people who have given something or the other to the nation and life are present here. In a way, I am seeing a miniature India here in front of my eyes. And today, the Red Fort is also connected with India through technology.” PM Modi said.

PM Modi praised Shyama Prasad Mookherjee

PM Modi also mentioned that the 125th jayanti of Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, former union minister, and founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This celebration honours his ‘lasting impact on India’s political, educational, and cultural fabric.’

“Today we are celebrating the 125th jayanti of Dr Syama Prasad Mookherjee, Dr Syama Prasad Mookherjee is the first person to give his life for India’s Constitution. Sacrifice for the Constitution,” he added.

Praising how every Indian is carrying the tricolor with them today, PM Modi mentioned, “Over 140 crore Indians are carrying the colours of tricolor. Har Ghar Tirangana in every corner of country whether it is the deserts, Himalayan peaks, the edges of the sea, or densely populated cities. Everywhere there is one song, one slogan, the praises of our motherland are heard.”

The success of Operation Sindoor will be celebrated during the I-Day celebrations this year. The view cutter at Gyanpath will have the Operation Sindoor logo, accompanied by floral arrangements themed around the operation.

Independence Day: Approximately 5,000 special guests

Approximately 5,000 special guests, from different walks of life, have been invited to witness the celebrations at the Red Fort this year, including the Indian contingent of Special Olympics 2025, the winners of international sports events, the Gold Medalists of Khelo India Para Games, and the best-performing farmers trained & financially assisted under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission.

To promote patriotic fervour among citizens and to celebrate the victory of Operation Sindoor, a number of band performances will be conducted pan-India for the first time on the evening of Independence Day celebrations. The performances will be conducted by the bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, NCC, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, BSF, IDS, RPF and Assam Rifles at over 140 prominent locations throughout the country.

In August 2019, the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, effectively ending the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. 

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2025 LIVE: From The Red Fort, PM Modi Salutes Heroes Of Operation Sindoor

Tags: article 370 abrogationIndependence DayIndependence Day 2025

RELATED News

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman

LATEST NEWS

New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
‘One Nation, One Constitution’: PM Modi Highlights Abrogation Of Article 370 In 12th Consecutive Independence Day Address

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘One Nation, One Constitution’: PM Modi Highlights Abrogation Of Article 370 In 12th Consecutive Independence Day Address

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘One Nation, One Constitution’: PM Modi Highlights Abrogation Of Article 370 In 12th Consecutive Independence Day Address
‘One Nation, One Constitution’: PM Modi Highlights Abrogation Of Article 370 In 12th Consecutive Independence Day Address
‘One Nation, One Constitution’: PM Modi Highlights Abrogation Of Article 370 In 12th Consecutive Independence Day Address
‘One Nation, One Constitution’: PM Modi Highlights Abrogation Of Article 370 In 12th Consecutive Independence Day Address

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?