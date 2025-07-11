LIVE TV
Operation Kaalnemi: Uttarakhand Launches Campaign Against Fake 'Babas', 25 Arrested So Far

Operation Kaalnemi: Uttarakhand Launches Campaign Against Fake ‘Babas’, 25 Arrested So Far

The Dehradun Police arrested many imposters, including those from other states roaming in Uttarakhand. 25 impersonators have been caught, including a Bangladeshi citizen roaming the streets in the guise of a Baba under the operation Kaalnemi. In the regional language, this type of impersonation is known as ‘Kaalnemi,’ meaning someone who is hiding his true identity.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Credit - X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 22:16:42 IST

At least 25 people have been arrested for impersonating as ‘sadhus’ under the operation ‘Kaalnemi’. The operation was launched by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, aiming at protecting public faith and curbing religious exploitation.

In the regional language, this type of impersonation is known as ‘Kaalnemi,’ meaning someone who is hiding his true identity. It seems the name came from the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’, in which a demon named Kaalnemi, who had a cunning and deceptive nature, tried to stop Hanuman from bringing ‘Sanjeevani’ for Laxman.

25 Impersonators Arrested So Far

As per the report, on the second day, the Dehradun Police arrested many imposters, including those from other states roaming in Uttarakhand. 25 impersonators have been caught, including a Bangladeshi citizen roaming the streets in the guise of a Baba.

The Police have registered an FIR against him under the Foreigners Act. The Intelligence wing was interrogating the Bangladeshi-origin imposter.

Dehradun Police conducted raids in Sahaspur, Nehru Colony, and other areas. The SSP led the crackdown. The SSP had given instructions to take action against the impostor Babas sitting and offering astrological predictions without actually having any knowledge of astrology.

These impostors generally lure local people by promising to solve their personal or domestic problems. 

Operation Kaalnemi Launched To Protect Public Sentiments

Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that our government is committed to protecting public sentiments and the dignity of Sanatan culture.

He further said that the state government will take strict action against those who are deceiving people, hiding their identity and harming Sanatan under Operation Kaalnemi.

“Those who are deceiving people here, hiding their identity, hurting faith and belief, harming Sanatan, such people will be identified, a campaign will be run against such people, and those who are hurting religion and faith by hiding their reality will be caught, action will be taken against them.” Dhami told the reporters here.

ALSO READ: Allahabad High Court Permits Bail To Mohammad Riyaz: Says Supporting Pakistan Without Mentioning India Not Offence Under Section 152 BNS

 

 

 

