(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 26 August 2025 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-482 Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

​Kerala Lottery Result Tuesday 26-08-2025 LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department has published the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-482 Bumper Lottery today, Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The draw was conducted at 2 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, with a scrutiny panel. The total cost of a ticket for the Bhagyathara BT-16 is only Rs 50, but it provides an opportunity for several life-altering prizes. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, while the second is associated with Rs 30 lakh, and the third is Rs 25 lakh. The Kerala lottery system has grown to be a trusted and sought-after proposition, generating interest, confidence, and participation across Kerala’s diverse population. If winners are in doubt, they should cross-check their ticket numbers with the official results published by the Department of Kerala State Lottery and claim their winnings as per the prescribed procedure and date.

Check out the winners below:

Kerala Lottery Result Today 26-08-2025: Sthree Sakthi SS-482 Lottery Prize Money Details

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- SL345939

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No- SC706777

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No- SL 337014

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Winner’s Ticket No- SA 345939, SB 345939, SC 345939, SD 345939, SE 345939, SF 345939, SG 345939, SH 345939, SJ 345939, SK 345939, SL 345939, SM 345939

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0271, 0372, 0408, 0603, 1562, 2020, 2155, 2373, 2879, 3239, 3352, 3732, 3878, 4278, 4997, 7674, 8297, 8808, 8813, 9220



Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 1247, 2988, 3290, 3738, 6194, 9926

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0556 5175 6530 4225 7042 3771 2035 5705 7955 3838 8050 2181 8921 4333 9596 8414 6090 3851 5284 1613 2151 2921 0598 0156 9112 9190 0720 1590 6663…

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No: 6820 2204 8629 1103 1352 8549 1631 3093 5650 2431 4888 5910 3356 4789 2726 5651 1375 3482 1040 9048 7812 7136 9419 2467 8423 2053 3203 4772 2816 1726 8644 5387 7816 4683 9862 7443 2364 9501 3699 2207 8826 2766 9457 9860 3390 1301 4389 5852 4180 7369 6211 7302 5891 7402 6246 7600 3920 3206 7736 9214 8816 6634 6819 1531 8033 6787 0233 7678 5452 8436 2342 1937 9214 7639 5285…

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0063 0269 0277 0606 0640 0696 0804 0845 0853 0857 1036 1091 1181 1214 1447 1461 1609 1708 1727 2106 2120 2233 2243 2449 2513 2750 2784 2858 2924 2990 3104 3207 3305 3321 3357 3734 3875 4112 4239 4567 4723 4853 5050 5147 5192 5427 5513 5557 5655 5832 5927 6069 6072 6158 6233 6309 6390 6471 6583 6628 6854 7002 7009 7247 7310 7413 7474 7491 7505 7540 7669 8010 8115 8196 8223 8380 8708 8809 8853 8971 9316 9328 9404 9515 9516 9586 9770 9871 9950 9959

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No: 6554 5960 3244 9628 1881 4854 1272 1795 4253 7790 4561 7908 3508 5470 3938 5482 8385 4928 1787 4299 4616 8402 9420 5164 8295 9143 9451 5602 7814 8586 2629 5314 8758 2984 8855 9517 0217 1416 3468 1730 2456 9774 3663 9184 5056 0676 6459 9774 5775 3891 0472 4521 7223 7144

Disclaimer – Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.