LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
Home > India > [LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (15-11-2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (15-11-2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (15.11.2025) LIVE: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draw will be announced at 1 PM. 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Winning Ticket will be announced soon. Check the Complete Winner List.

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (15-11-2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 15, 2025 10:26:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (15-11-2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 15-11-2025 Live Updates:  The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draws will be announced at 1 PM, 6 PM & 8 PM, with the first prize of a ₹1 crore winning ticket revealed. We share with you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result

There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery will be officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department will announce the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

RESULT OUT OF DEAR LOTTERY(1 PM)

Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

(Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.)

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 10:26 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 1 PM Result15 NOVEMBER 20256 pm result8 PM Resultdear lotterylottery result todaylottery Sambadlottery winnerslucky drawNagaland LotteryNagaland state lotteryNagaland State Lottery Sambad ResultRs 1 crore prizeSaturday lottery

RELATED News

Is Bank Open Today? Full List of Open & Closed Banks Across India

“No Melodrama”: Delhi HC’s Sharp Response As Karisma Claims Daughter’s Fees Unpaid In Sunjay Kapur Estate Row

PM Kisan Yojana Update: Govt Confirms ₹2,000 Credit on November 19 – How Farmers Can Verify Account & Payment Status

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (15.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 15-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

LATEST NEWS

Is Tim Cook Leaving Apple? The Company’s Next Big Change Points To A Major Leadership Shift Ahead

Indian Sikh Woman Missing In Pakistan ‘Converts To Islam’, Marries Local Man; Intel Flags Pattern Of ‘Pilgrim Recruitment’

Surprise! Cardi B Welcomes Fourth Baby, Confirms Romance With Stefon Diggs

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson OFFICIALLY Joins CSK For INR 18 Crore In Blockbuster IPL Trade Shake-Up

Devon Conway Walks Away From Chennai Super Kings Before IPL 2026, Franchise Welcomes Sanju Samson

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (15-11-2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

WATCH: “I Don’t Care” Jimmy Wales Walks Out In Under A Minute After Host Questions His ‘Founder’ Title; Video Goes Viral

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Blessed With a Baby Girl On Their 4th Anniversary

Chirag Paswan Slams Mahagathbandhan: Accuses Alliance of ‘Finding Fault with Every Issue’

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 15-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (15-11-2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (15-11-2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (15-11-2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (15-11-2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (15-11-2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (15-11-2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

QUICK LINKS