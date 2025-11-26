LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china
LIVE TV
Home > India > [LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (26.11.2025): Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (26.11.2025): Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (26.11.2025) LIVE: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draw will be announced at 1 PM. 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Winning Ticket will be announced soon. Check the Complete Winner List.

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (26.11.2025): Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: November 26, 2025 10:13:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (26.11.2025): Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 26-11-2025 Live Updates:  The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draws will be announced at 1 PM, 6 PM & 8 PM, with the first prize of a ₹1 crore winning ticket revealed. We share with you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result

There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery will be officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department will announce the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

RESULT OUT OF DEAR LOTTERY(1 PM)

Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No:

(Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorised Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.)

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 10:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 1 PM Result26 NOVEMBER 20256 pm result8 PM Resultdear lotterylottery result todaylottery Sambadlottery winnerslucky drawNagaland LotteryNagaland state lotteryNagaland State Lottery Sambad ResultRs 1 crore prizeWednesday lottery

RELATED News

Kunal Kamra Stirs Fresh Row With T-Shirt Mocking RSS And BJP, Responds Saying ‘Not Clicked In Comedy Club’

PM Modi’s Big Constitution Day Message To Citizens, Calls Constitution Nation’s Guiding Force

How Mercury Caused Death Of Bengaluru Woman Who Was Given Fatal Injection By Husband

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (26.11.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

LATEST NEWS

“The Deep Depression Over…”: ‘Cyclone Senyar’ Intensifies; Landfall Likely This Afternoon

Miss Universe 2025 Controversy Continues: Winner Fatima Bosch Reveals She Received Death Threats

Concept Medical Group Earns Great Place To Work® Certification for the Second Consecutive Year

You Won’t Believe How Powerful The New Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Is- Retro Looks, Engine, Estimated Price! Check It Out NOW

‘BCCI Sidelined Virat And Rohit From Test Squad’ Virat Kohli’s Brother Drops Bombshell Ahead Of India vs South Africa ODIs

‘She Was My World’: Richard Branson’s Heartfelt Tribute as Wife Joan Templeman Passes; JLo, Ian Somerhalder Offer Condolences

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Debuts Today: Here Are The Key Details You should Know

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (26.11.2025): Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (26.11.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Trump Defends Kash Patel After Firing Report: 5 Controversies Marking His Time As FBI Director

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (26.11.2025): Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (26.11.2025): Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (26.11.2025): Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (26.11.2025): Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (26.11.2025): Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (26.11.2025): Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

QUICK LINKS