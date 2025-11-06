LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > India > [OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 06-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 06-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today Live: Shillong Teer is a popular lottery game rooted in archery, conducted daily in Meghalaya. The game is played in two rounds, and participants place bets by predicting the number of arrows that will strike the target. This report provides the winning numbers for all Teer draws held on November 6, 2025.

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 06-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: November 6, 2025 10:50:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 06-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Result Today Live Updates November 6, 2025: Shillong Teer, a legal lottery based on archery, is played daily in Meghalaya under the supervision of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Shillong Polo Ground. The game not only offers participants a chance to win cash rewards but also helps in encouraging archery among the younger generation.

Teer Results for 6 November, 2025: Winning Numbers from All Major Games
Check the latest outcomes from key Teer draws held on November 6, 2025, including Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai Teer, Shillong Teer, and Shillong Night Teer.

FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
XX XX

Common Numbers for November 6

Shillong Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced soon

  • House: To be announced soon

  • Ending: To be announced soon

Juwai Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced shortly
  • House: To be announced shortly
  • Ending: To be announced shortly

Winning Numbers for November 6, 2025

Shillong Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:30 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:30 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    75 XX

Juwai Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:35 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:35 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    69 XX

Juwai Teer

  • First Round Result: 2:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 3:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Shillong Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:10 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Khanapara Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:30 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Night Teer Result

  • First Round Result 8:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 9:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

How to Play Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is conducted in two rounds. In the first round, professional archers shoot 30 arrows, while in the second round, 20 arrows are shot.

  • Players must pick a number between 0 and 99, predicting the exact count of arrows hitting the target.

  • Tickets are available in denominations of ₹1, ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, and ₹50, and can only be purchased through authorized agents.

Prize Money Structure

  • Correct guess in Round 1 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹80

  • Correct guess in Round 2 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹60

  • Correct guess in both rounds with ₹1 each → Win up to ₹4,000

Other Popular Teer Games in Meghalaya

  • Juwai Teer

  • Shillong Morning Teer

  • Khanapara Teer

  • Jowai Ladrymbai Teer

  • Shillong Night Teer

  • Night Teer Results

Stay Tuned for Live Updates and Complete Teer Results!

ALSO READ: Bihar Elections 2025 Voting Live Updates: Voting Underway Across 121 Seats In Bihar, 13.13% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 9:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jowai Ladrymbai Teer ResultJuwai Teer ResultKhanapara Teer ResultMeghalaya Lottery ResultShillong Lottery Result TodayShillong Morning Teer ResultShillong Night Teer ResultShillong Teer 6 november 2025Shillong Teer Lottery ResultShillong Teer Lottery Result TodayShillong Teer Result TodayTeer Common NumbersTeer Result Live Updates

RELATED News

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (06.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (06-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Delhi AQI Update: National Capital Chokes Under Thick Smog, AQI Remains In Poor Category

Anunay Sood, Renowned Travel Photographer And Influencer Passes Away At 32

Banaras Glows With More Than 15 Lakh Diyas: Dev Deepawali Lights Up At Ganga Ghats

LATEST NEWS

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Rain Threat Again For India vs Australia Match In Gold Coast?

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Big Plot Twist For India, Glenn Maxwell To Return For Australia

Jan Shakti Janata Dal’s National President Tej Pratap Yadav Casts His Vote, Says ‘Mata Pita Ka Aashirwaad…’: Bihar Elections 2025

Tejashwi Yadav Alleges ‘Vote Buying’ As Special Trains Arranged For Bihar’s Migrant Voters

Bihar Polls Phase 1: Meet The Richest And Poorest Candidates-One With ₹373 Crore, Another With No Assets

Bhojpuri Film Stars Turn Politicians in Bihar Election 2025 – Check Who’s Contesting

Who Was Anunay Sood? Remembering The Travel Influencer Who Captured The World Through His Lens- Inside The Life, Career, And Legacy Of A Cinematic Storyteller

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1: Which Constituency Recorded The Highest And Lowest Voter Turnout? Check Here

Elderly Voters Set The Tone As Bihar Election Phase 1 Kicks Off With High Enthusiasm

Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi Urges Voters ‘Pehle Matdaan, Fir Jalpaan’ to Boost Participation

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 06-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 06-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 06-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 06-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 06-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 06-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

QUICK LINKS