[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 30-10-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Result Today Live Updates October 30, 2025: Shillong Teer, a legal lottery based on archery, is played daily in Meghalaya under the supervision of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Shillong Polo Ground. The game not only offers participants a chance to win cash rewards but also helps in encouraging archery among the younger generation.

Teer Results for October 30, 2025: Winning Numbers from All Major Games

Check the latest outcomes from key Teer draws held on October 30, 2025, including Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai Teer, Shillong Teer, and Shillong Night Teer.

FR (First Round) SR (Second Round) XX XX

Common Numbers for October 30

Shillong Morning Teer Common Numbers

Direct Numbers: To be announced soon

House: To be announced soon

Ending: To be announced soon

Juwai Morning Teer Common Numbers

Direct Numbers: To be announced shortly



To be announced shortly House: To be announced shortly



To be announced shortly Ending: To be announced shortly

Winning Numbers for October 30, 2025

Shillong Morning Teer

First Round Result: 10:30 am

Second Round Result: 11:30 am FR (First Round) SR (Second Round) 37 71

Juwai Morning Teer

First Round Result: 10:35 am

Second Round Result: 11:35 am FR (First Round) SR (Second Round) 89 97

Juwai Teer

First Round Result: 2:15 pm

Second Round Result: 3:00 pm FR (First Round) SR (Second Round) XX XX

Shillong Teer

First Round Result: 4:15 pm

Second Round Result: 5:10 pm FR (First Round) SR (Second Round) XX XX

Khanapara Teer

First Round Result: 4:30 pm

Second Round Result: 5:00 pm FR (First Round) SR (Second Round) XX XX

Night Teer Result

First Round Result 8:15 pm

Second Round Result: 9:00 pm FR (First Round) SR (Second Round) XX XX

How to Play Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is conducted in two rounds. In the first round, professional archers shoot 30 arrows, while in the second round, 20 arrows are shot.

Players must pick a number between 0 and 99 , predicting the exact count of arrows hitting the target.

Tickets are available in denominations of ₹1, ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, and ₹50, and can only be purchased through authorized agents.

Prize Money Structure

Correct guess in Round 1 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹80

Correct guess in Round 2 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹60

Correct guess in both rounds with ₹1 each → Win up to ₹4,000

Other Popular Teer Games in Meghalaya

Juwai Teer

Shillong Morning Teer

Khanapara Teer

Jowai Ladrymbai Teer

Shillong Night Teer

Night Teer Results

Stay tuned for live updates and complete Shillong Teer results!