Over 100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs Coming Up in Delhi by August: Govt Fast-Tracks Healthcare Push

In a high‑level conference chaired by Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh at the Delhi Secretariat today, Delhi’s leadership announced an ambitious plan to expand primary healthcare access across the city. By the end of July, over 30 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) will be inaugurated, with an additional 75 centres set to open by the end of August, as part of a broader goal to establish 1,139 AAMs across the National Capital .

The meeting, attended by senior officials from PWD, MCD, DDA, and NDMC, focused on converting underused buildings—such as community halls, polyclinics, market shops, and Mohalla Clinic cabins into fully equipped AAMs. A feasibility study is already underway for more than 950 sites, with 429 earmarked and 98 having received necessary NOCs .

These upgraded centres are being designed to meet Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS 2022), featuring MBBS doctors (instead of community health officers), in‑house lab testing, essential medicines, maternal and geriatric care, cervical cancer screenings, and even yoga sessions . Notably, each AAM will include 2–4 beds for short‑stay day‑care, significantly easing the burden on tertiary hospitals .

Dr Singh also gave a strong reminder to public works bodies: healthcare infrastructure delays would not be tolerated. He underscored the government’s commitment—backed by nearly ₹1,749 crore from PM‑ABHIM funding to develop these facilities, alongside 11 new public health labs and 9 critical care units .

As part of the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM‑ABHIM), these initiatives also include converting 250 Mohalla Clinics into AAM sub‑centres, deploying mobile health‑card vans across the city, and issuing more than 3.45 lakh Ayushman & Vay Vandana health cards—including over 2 lakh for seniors.

