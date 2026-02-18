Palghar Horror: 15-Year-Old Nephew Kills 60-Year-Old Aunt Over TV Fight, Tries To Hide Body With Friend – Shocking Details Revealed

A 15-year-old boy killed his aunt with a bamboo stick on Sunday night in Maharashtra’s Palghar district after a minor altercation over school dropout and his television habits, police said. The boy took his friend’s help to conceal his crime.

The accused was living with his aunt, Durga Bansod, 60, at her home in Vasai.

Authorities have apprehended the two minors in connection with the violent homicide, which occurred late Sunday in Berhampur village, Vasai.

Police detained both minors and found the body of 60-year-old victim, Durga Bansod under a sofa-cum-bed.

In a bid to cover up the crime, the nephew tried to stuff her body into a sofa-cum-bed with the help of his accomplice; but they could not lift the body as it was too heavy for them, said an investigator.

The crime was discovered on Monday night after the victim’s daughter, who lives in Boisar, Maharashtra, was unable to reach her mother despite making repeated calls. Police said the two accused had smashed the victim’s mobile phones to stop anyone from contacting her.

Motive behind the murder

The DCP stated that the investigation revealed the woman had earlier admonished her nephew, a school dropout, regarding his career outlook and excessive television watching. Angered by the rebuke, the teenager called a friend to the house. The two allegedly killed her by crashing her head with a bamboo stick and attempted to hide the body inside a bed but were unsuccessful and ultimately fled the scene.

According to police, the dispute started after the elderly woman reportedly scolded her nephew for not focusing on his studies.

“Enraged by the conversation, the boy picked up a stick. In a fit of rage, he struck his aunt three times on the head. The force of the blow fractured her skull. She fell to the ground, bleeding profusely,” said police.

Police further revealed that the minor had previously committed a theft against his aunt three months ago.

A case of murder has been registered against the two boys, who have been sent to a remand home, the DCP said.

