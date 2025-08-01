Patna: AIIMS Resident Doctors Start Strike Over Alleged Assault By Sheohar MLA

Patna: The health services were disrupted at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) -Patna on August 01, 2025, Friday as resident doctors boycotted work in protest against the Sheohar MLA Chetan Anand, according to the PTI. The resident doctors accused the Sheohar MLA, his wife Dr Ayushi Singh, and their armed guards of allegedly forcibly entering the hospital premises and assaulting security personnel and threatening resident doctors.

The Resident Doctors Association writes letter to the medical superintendent of AIIMS-Patna

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) alleged in the letter that, “The MLA, his wife and his armed guards forcibly entered the hospital area and physically assaulted security staff, threatened resident doctors with death and brandished a firearm within hospital premises.” The further contents of the letter read that a hospital guard was brutally injured and resident doctors were subjected to threats and abuse inside their own workplace. According to the PTI, as a result of the boycott, emergency, OPD and other services were impacted.

What did the police said in this matter?

As per The Indian Express, in a press conference earlier this week, the Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap had said that the information was received about abuse, scuffle, and misbehaviour between two parties at AIIMS hospital at Phulwarisharif police station. The Patna City SP said that this happened on the intervening night of July 30 and 31. According to Mr Pratap, one party is Dr Ayushi Singh, who has submitted a complaint to the Phulwarisharif police station, alleging abuse and misconduct by some AIIMS doctors and staff.

Mr Pratap added that a FIR is being registered on her behalf and further action is underway. The Patna City SP added that the AIIMS administration has also submitted an application, and an FIR will be lodged accordingly. As per Mr Pratap, the police have initiated an investigation, and action will be taken based on the facts that emerge.

