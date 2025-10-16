LIVE TV
Home > India > PDP Offers Rajya Sabha Support To NC In Exchange For Land & Daily Wager Reforms

PDP Offers Rajya Sabha Support To NC In Exchange For Land & Daily Wager Reforms

According to sources, the PDP’s demand comes at a time when land policy and labor rights have become hot-button issues in J&K politics.

Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: October 16, 2025 16:34:47 IST

PDP Offers Rajya Sabha Support To NC In Exchange For Land & Daily Wager Reforms

In a strategic political move ahead of the Jammu & Kashmir Rajya Sabha elections, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has told NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah that the PDP will extend full support to NC’s candidates provided NC backs two crucial PDP-proposed bills in the Assembly: the Land Rights / Regularisation Bill and the Regularisation of Daily Wagers Bill.

According to sources, the PDP’s demand comes at a time when land policy and labor rights have become hot-button issues in J&K politics. The Land Rights & Regularisation Bill, 2025 championed by the PDP seeks to protect long-standing occupants from forcible evictions and grant legal ownership to those in continuous possession over decades. This bill has been dubbed the “anti‑bulldozer” legislation and has been submitted as a private member’s measure. Concurrently, the pitch for regularising daily wagers aims to offer job security and benefits to contract staff working across government departments a long-standing demand in J&K.

By demanding NC’s backing of these bills, PDP is signaling that its support in national-level contests is not unconditional but contingent on legislative reform aligned with its core agenda. If NC accepts, it could force realignment among regional forces and alter the Rajya Sabha dynamics in J&K.

NC, for its part, had earlier submitted its own Land Grants (Restoration & Protection) Bill, 2025, targeting reversal of the 2022 land-grant rules and protection of existing lessees in tourist hotspots like Gulmarg. The proposals from NC and PDP are currently pitted as rival land policy frameworks, each seeking to capture public support before the elections.

Observers say Mehbooba’s offer is bold it tests NC’s willingness to make legislative concessions in return for union-level support. If NC accepts, the agreement may pave the way for an expanded coalition. If NC rejects, it could widen rifts within the regional political bloc.

With the Rajya Sabha elections approaching and land issues rising in public discourse, all eyes are now on NC’s response to Mufti’s challenge.

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 4:34 PM IST
Tags: farooq abdullahmehbooba-muftiPDP

PDP Offers Rajya Sabha Support To NC In Exchange For Land & Daily Wager Reforms

PDP Offers Rajya Sabha Support To NC In Exchange For Land & Daily Wager Reforms

PDP Offers Rajya Sabha Support To NC In Exchange For Land & Daily Wager Reforms
PDP Offers Rajya Sabha Support To NC In Exchange For Land & Daily Wager Reforms
PDP Offers Rajya Sabha Support To NC In Exchange For Land & Daily Wager Reforms
PDP Offers Rajya Sabha Support To NC In Exchange For Land & Daily Wager Reforms
