Home > India > Piyush Goyal Issues Big Statement On India-US Trade Talks, Says ‘We Never Negotiate Deals With…’

Goyal, who was speaking on the sidelines of the Rajasthani Pravasi Divas, said that a US trade delegation has been in India since Tuesday and discussions have been advancing constructively.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Pic: X)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 10, 2025 18:36:21 IST

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that India’s ongoing trade negotiations with the United States are moving in a positive direction. He expressed confidence that talks for a bilateral trade agreement are “progressing well” but clarified that India does not negotiate deals based on deadlines.

Goyal, who was speaking on the sidelines of the Rajasthani Pravasi Divas, said that a US trade delegation has been in India since Tuesday and discussions have been advancing constructively. “All agreements have many diversified angles. Many dots have been connected and we never negotiate deals with deadlines,” he said, according to News18.

When asked whether he would meet the visiting US trade team, Goyal said he would return to Delhi on Wednesday night for his parliamentary duties and would try to arrange a meeting the same evening. He added that he would travel to Mumbai on Thursday to meet the Italian Deputy Prime Minister as part of ongoing international engagements.

Earlier, while addressing the Rajasthani Pravasi Divas gathering, Goyal praised Rajasthan’s economic growth and its strong global diaspora. He said more than one crore Rajasthani-origin people live across the world and have earned a strong reputation for business and resilience. Referring to a popular saying, he remarked, “Where the bullock cart cannot reach, the Marwari reaches,” highlighting their entrepreneurial spirit.

In another sign of deepening India-US engagement, Rick Switzer, the new US Deputy Ambassador for Trade, is also in India this week to meet senior government officials. Multiple rounds of talks between the two countries have already been held in recent years.

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 6:36 PM IST
Tags: home-hero-pos-9India US trade dealpiyush goyal

