LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM-Kisan 21st Installment Update: All You Need To Know About The Payment Timeline

PM-Kisan 21st Installment Update: All You Need To Know About The Payment Timeline

Farmers await the PM-Kisan 21st installment of Rs 2,000. Pre-payments made to flood-hit states. e-KYC completion and accurate bank details are crucial for timely payments. Check beneficiary status online.

PM-Kisan 21st Installment Update: All You Need To Know About The Payment Timeline

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 10, 2025 13:19:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM-Kisan 21st Installment Update: All You Need To Know About The Payment Timeline

PM-Kisan 21st Installment: Who’s Got It and Who’s Waiting?

The 21st installment of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme is eagerly awaited by farmers across the whole of India.

Although some of the fortunate farmers, particularly in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, have already been receiving this amount, millions of people are yet to get their share in their bank accounts. The government remitted pre-payments to about 2.7 million farmers in these flood-ravaged states in relief.

You have not yet got your installment, and that is nothing to be concerned about. It will soon be attributed to the other farmers in the nation. There is, however, a slight hitch: some farmers might not get this time because of missing e-KYC updates or incomplete details.

Have you, by the way, checked your details? Do you have an updated bank account? Don’t miss our websites because we are going to update you about all the vital information that you need to know regarding the PM-Kisan 21st installment.

When Will The 21st Installment Of PM-Kisan Come?

  • Farmers may receive the Rs 2,000 installment before Diwali, by the last week of October 2025.
  • The government has not yet announced any official date for the release of the next installment.

Farmers Who Will NOT Receive the Rs 2,000 Installment:

  • If e-KYC under the PM-Kisan scheme is not completed, the payment may get stuck.
  • No installment will be transferred without completing e-KYC.
  • Bank account not linked to Aadhaar will result in non-payment.
  • Errors in bank details such as wrong IFSC code, closed account, or unlinked Aadhaar will prevent the installment from being credited.
  • Incorrect documents or incomplete information during application can delay payments.
  • It is important to cross-check and update bank details to avoid payment issue

If You Haven’t Done e-KYC, Your Payment Will Be Stuck, How To Complete e-KYC?

If you haven’t completed your e-KYC, you won’t receive the installment. Many farmers face delays because their e-KYC process remains incomplete. The government has clearly stated that no payment will be made without e-KYC. So, if you haven’t done it yet, complete it immediately.

You can complete e-KYC in two ways:

  • Online via OTP
  • At the nearest CSC center using biometric fingerprint verification

To complete e-KYC online using OTP:

  • Visit the official PM-Kisan website pmkisan.gov.in
  • Click on the ‘eKYC’ option
  • Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha
  • Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and submit

How To Check If Your Payment Will Come?

To check if you will receive the installment:

  • Visit pmkisan.gov.in
  • Select ‘Beneficiary List’
  • Choose your state, district, block, and village
  • Click on ‘Get Report’ and find your name
    If your name is missing, the installment will not be credited.

(With Input)

Also Read: Don’t Miss Out! LG Electronics IPO Allotment Updates: How To Check Your Share Allotment On NSE, BSE, And KFinTech As Investors Brace For Listing Results

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 1:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 21st Installment Of PM-Kisan

RELATED News

Who Is Amneet P. Kumar? The IAS Officer Fighting For Justice After Her Husband’s Tragic Death In Haryana, What Does She Have To Say?
Over 1,000 Obscene AI Images: IIIT Naya Raipur Student Accused Of AI-Generated Morphed Photos Of Female Classmates
Son Of Mallah-Mukesh Sahani Matters In Bihar And Is The Last Hurdle In Seat-Arrangement Declaration By MGB
Mayawati’s Comeback Laced With Anti-SP Pitch, Praise For BJP Govt In UP; Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Internal Understanding
Who Was Varinder Singh Ghuman? India’s ‘He-Man’, Vegetarian Bodybuilder Dies Of Heart Attack At 53

LATEST NEWS

A New Leaf of Luxury at Madhubhan Resort & Spa!
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Ends Toss Drought In Delhi, Gautam Gambhir And Jasprit Bumrah Celebrate Toss Success
Rekha Turns 71 Years Older: Here’s Are 7 Secret Affairs That Shocked Fans, Unseen Stories Finally Revealed
SLPRB Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PST & TPT Result, SLPRB Assam Constable Result 2025
PM-Kisan 21st Installment Update: All You Need To Know About The Payment Timeline
India To Reopen Embassy In Kabul: Check Key Highlights From Jaishankar-Taliban FM Meet
FRENCH OILSEED GROUP AVRIL SECURES 1.05 BLN REFINANCING FOR GROWTH
ADRE Final Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Assam Grade 3 Result & Marks | Latest Official Updates
Yes Bank Rally: Strong Q2, Credit Upgrade, And SMBC Support Push Stock To New High
Watch: Students Hold On To Each Other In Philippines After Earthquake, Video Goes Viral
PM-Kisan 21st Installment Update: All You Need To Know About The Payment Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM-Kisan 21st Installment Update: All You Need To Know About The Payment Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM-Kisan 21st Installment Update: All You Need To Know About The Payment Timeline
PM-Kisan 21st Installment Update: All You Need To Know About The Payment Timeline
PM-Kisan 21st Installment Update: All You Need To Know About The Payment Timeline
PM-Kisan 21st Installment Update: All You Need To Know About The Payment Timeline

QUICK LINKS