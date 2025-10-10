PM-Kisan 21st Installment Update: All You Need To Know About The Payment Timeline

The 21st installment of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme is eagerly awaited by farmers across the whole of India.

Although some of the fortunate farmers, particularly in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, have already been receiving this amount, millions of people are yet to get their share in their bank accounts. The government remitted pre-payments to about 2.7 million farmers in these flood-ravaged states in relief.

You have not yet got your installment, and that is nothing to be concerned about. It will soon be attributed to the other farmers in the nation. There is, however, a slight hitch: some farmers might not get this time because of missing e-KYC updates or incomplete details.

Have you, by the way, checked your details? Do you have an updated bank account? Don’t miss our websites because we are going to update you about all the vital information that you need to know regarding the PM-Kisan 21st installment.

When Will The 21st Installment Of PM-Kisan Come?

Farmers may receive the Rs 2,000 installment before Diwali, by the last week of October 2025.

The government has not yet announced any official date for the release of the next installment.

Farmers Who Will NOT Receive the Rs 2,000 Installment:

If e-KYC under the PM-Kisan scheme is not completed, the payment may get stuck.

No installment will be transferred without completing e-KYC.

Bank account not linked to Aadhaar will result in non-payment.

Errors in bank details such as wrong IFSC code, closed account, or unlinked Aadhaar will prevent the installment from being credited.

Incorrect documents or incomplete information during application can delay payments.

It is important to cross-check and update bank details to avoid payment issue

If You Haven’t Done e-KYC, Your Payment Will Be Stuck, How To Complete e-KYC?

If you haven’t completed your e-KYC, you won’t receive the installment. Many farmers face delays because their e-KYC process remains incomplete. The government has clearly stated that no payment will be made without e-KYC. So, if you haven’t done it yet, complete it immediately.

You can complete e-KYC in two ways:

Online via OTP

At the nearest CSC center using biometric fingerprint verification

To complete e-KYC online using OTP:

Visit the official PM-Kisan website pmkisan.gov.in

Click on the ‘eKYC’ option

Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha

Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and submit

How To Check If Your Payment Will Come?

To check if you will receive the installment:

Visit pmkisan.gov.in

Select ‘Beneficiary List’

Choose your state, district, block, and village

Click on ‘Get Report’ and find your name

If your name is missing, the installment will not be credited.

(With Input)

