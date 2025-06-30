PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment, Here’s All You Need To Know

As lakhs of farmers across India look forward to the 20th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, the next Rs 2,000 payment is expected in July. However, to receive this installment directly in your Aadhaar-linked bank account, completing e-KYC is mandatory as per government rules.

Without it, the Rs 2,000 payment will not be credited. Farmers should ensure their e-KYC is updated on time to avoid delays and continue receiving the scheme’s financial support.

What is the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-Kisan)?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme was launched by the Honourable Prime Minister in February 2019 and has been implemented with effect from December 1, 2018.

Started by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the PM-Kisan scheme provides Rs 6,000 per year to eligible farmers. This amount is paid in three installments of Rs 2,000 every four months, aimed at providing small and marginal farmers with additional financial support.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Benefits

The PM-Kisan scheme is a central sector initiative launched by the Government of India to enhance financial assistance for all landholding farmers.

The scheme ensures that financial aid is directly transferred to the farmers’ bank accounts, promoting transparency. Eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually, paid in three installments of Rs 2,000 every four months, to provide extra support to small and marginal farmers.

This scheme helps improve the economic condition of farmers, boosts agricultural productivity, and contributes to rural development.

Who Can Enroll in the Scheme?

The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme is open to all farmer families who own cultivable land, regardless of the size. As long as they have land they can farm on, they are eligible to receive benefits under this scheme.

Is e-KYC Important to Receive the Next Installment?

Yes, e-KYC is essential to receive the next installment, as it helps the government verify genuine beneficiaries and transfer benefits directly into their accounts.

