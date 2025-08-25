LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi Gets A Warm Welcom In Gujarat, Launches Rs 5,400 Crore Infrastructure And Connectivity Projects

PM Modi Gets A Warm Welcom In Gujarat, Launches Rs 5,400 Crore Infrastructure And Connectivity Projects

PM Modi visited Gujarat, inaugurating development projects worth Rs 5,400 crore, focusing on infrastructure, railways, roads, and power sector upgrades to boost connectivity, safety, and economic growth in the region.

PM Modi in Gujarat, Received a Warm Welcome (Pic: X)
PM Modi in Gujarat, Received a Warm Welcome (Pic: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: August 25, 2025 20:28:47 IST

PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival at Ahmedabad Airport on Monday for a two-day visit to Gujarat. He was received by Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The CMO release stated that during his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth several crores, aligned with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Gujarat’.

Union Minister and BJP State President C.R. Patil, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, Additional Chief Secretary of GAD Sunaina Tomar, Air Marshal S. Srinivas, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik, Chief Protocol Officer Jvalant Trivedi, Ahmedabad Collector Sujit Kumar, and other senior officials were also present to welcome the Prime Minister.

After his arrival, PM Modi held a roadshow in Ahmedabad and will later address a public function.

Inauguration Of Major Development Projects Worth Rs 5,400 Crore

During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, lay foundation stones, and dedicate to the nation various development projects valued at Rs 5,400 crore at Khodaldham Ground in Ahmedabad.

As per a release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) dated August 24, PM Modi will also inaugurate localised production of hybrid battery electrodes and flag off battery electric vehicle (BEV) exports to 100 countries at Hansalpur, Ahmedabad.

Focus on Infrastructure and Connectivity Enhancements

In line with his commitment to world-class infrastructure and connectivity, the Prime Minister will dedicate multiple railway projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore to the nation. This includes doubling of the 65 km Mahesana-Palanpur Rail Line, worth over Rs 530 crore, and gauge conversion of the 37 km Kalol-Kadi-Katosan Road Rail Line and 40 km Bechraji-Ranuj Rail Line, worth over Rs 860 crore.

Enhancing Rail Connectivity and Capacity

With the addition of broad-gauge capacity, these projects will ensure smoother, safer, and more seamless connectivity in the region. This will significantly ease travel for daily commuters, tourists, and businesses while promoting regional economic integration.

Additionally, the PM will flag off the passenger train between Katosan Road and Sabarmati, providing improved access to religious destinations and stimulating economic activity at the grassroots level. The car-loaded freight train service from Bechraji will enhance connectivity to the state’s industrial hubs, strengthening the logistics network and generating employment opportunities.

Road Expansion and Safety Initiatives

Furthering his vision to improve connectivity, enhance commuter safety, and accelerate regional development, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the widening of the Viramgam-Khudad-Rampura road. He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of six-lane vehicle underpasses on the Ahmedabad-Mehsana-Palanpur road; a railway overbridge on the Ahmedabad-Viramgam road, among others. Collectively, these initiatives will boost industrial growth, improve transport efficiency, and create economic opportunities in the region.

Major Push for Power Sector Modernisation

In a significant push to the power sector, PM Modi will inaugurate distribution projects in Ahmedabad, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar under Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL), valued at over Rs 1,000 crore. The projects aim to reduce losses, modernise infrastructure, and enhance reliability under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

These upgrades are expected to minimise outages during adverse weather, improve transformer protection, and increase public safety and network resilience.
(From ANI)

Tags: PM Modi In Gujratpm modi'

PM Modi Gets A Warm Welcom In Gujarat, Launches Rs 5,400 Crore Infrastructure And Connectivity Projects

