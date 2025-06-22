PM Modi Speaks To Iranian President After US Strikes Nuclear Sites; Appeals For De-Escalation

PM Modi, in a recent call with the Iranian president, showed a great deal of concern. Following US strikes on nuclear sites, PM Modi appealed for de-escalation and phoned the Iranian president.

“Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Speaking to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his profound worry over the events in the Middle East and demanded an immediate de-escalation of hostilities in response to US airstrikes on three strategic nuclear installations in Iran.

The Indian government is said to be closely monitoring the situation, especially considering the large Indian diaspora in the Gulf region and the heavy dependency on oil imports from the area.

Though official details of the call have not been fully disclosed, government sources say PM Modi conveyed India’s long-standing position—that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward in resolving tensions.

US Targets Iran’s Key Nuclear Sites

The airstrikes were carried out by the United States on Sunday early dawn at three prominent Iranian nuclear sites. The targets were Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz—all of paramount importance to the nuclear infrastructure of Iran. These are thickly fortified facilities believed to be part of the mechanism by which Iran enriches its uranium, a crucial precursor to the building of nuclear weapons.

To carry out the attack, the US military deployed advanced B-2 stealth bombers equipped with 30,000-pound (13,600 kg) bunker buster bombs — designed to penetrate underground structures. The strikes came shortly after Israel’s military operations aimed at weakening Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

This joint pressure by the US and Israel unfolded even as Washington and Tehran were reportedly engaged in talks to revive a stalled nuclear deal, which seeks to prevent Iran from enriching uranium to weapons-grade levels.

Iran Responds with Anger, Warns of Consequences

Iran has reacted strongly to the US strikes, warning of possible retaliation. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi blamed the United States for escalating the situation.

“The warmongering, a lawless administration in Washington, is solely and fully responsible for the dangerous consequences and far-reaching implications of its act of aggression,” Araghchi said in a statement.

Iran has so far kept its next moves under wraps but is expected to reset the negotiation chessboard by attempting diplomatic maneuvers and, perhaps, open military action, all of which have generated fears of a bigger war.

India Calls for Diplomacy and Peace in the Region

India’s overture to Iran betrays New Delhi’s grave concern with the wake of events rapidly descending into crisis. The region has a large Indian expatriate population and is also important for energy security to Indian interest.

PM Modi’s call for “immediate de-escalation” underscores India’s long-standing stance on peace, dialogue, and stability in the region. At a crucial juncture with many powers involved and the tensions rising, India’s voice adds to global calls for stepping away from the precipice.