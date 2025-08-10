LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi To Dedicate Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line To The Nation Today, What We Know So Far

PM Modi To Dedicate Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line To The Nation Today, What We Know So Far

PM Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru Metro’s 19.15 km Yellow Line today, linking RV Road to Bommasandra and connecting Electronics City to the network. The launch also includes Phase 3 foundation and the Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express.

PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line, boosting connectivity to Electronics City and easing traffic in the tech capital. (Photo: ANI)
PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line, boosting connectivity to Electronics City and easing traffic in the tech capital. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 10, 2025 10:29:47 IST

Bengaluru is all primed to see a big jump in public transport today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to open the much-awaited Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line, a venture likely to revolutionize connectivity between the city’s southern stretch and its core industrial centers. The function at 10 a.m. will also be marked by the introduction of the Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express.

The Yellow Line, touted as a “game-changer” for Bengaluru’s traffic scenario, will for the first time connect Electronics City, which has many IT companies and factories, to the rest of the Namma Metro network. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the high-profile visit with special guidelines issued by Bengaluru traffic police to ensure free flow of traffic around the venues.

What we know about the new corridor?

The new corridor stretches 19.15 km from RV Road to Bommasandra with 16 stations in between. It will traverse strategic hubs including Silk Board Junction, BTM Layout, Electronics City, and the Bommasandra Industrial Area, making available direct access to major employers including Infosys, Biocon, and TCS. Constructed at an estimated price of ₹5,056.99 crore, Yellow Line is likely to cater to approximately eight lakh commuters daily, PTI reported.

After going on stream, the line should substantially relieve pressure on the infamous Silk Board Junction, Bengaluru’s most congested intersection. Daily metro operations will start on August 11, with three trains running every 25 minutes from RV Road to Bommasandra initially. Incidentally, the inauguration planned for August 15 was brought forward to August 10 by the Prime Minister on his insistence for completing the work in advance.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Phase 3 of Namma Metro

Inauguration will also be the starting point of the city’s metro expansion’s next phase. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Phase 3 of Namma Metro, a 44.65-km extension worth ₹15,611 crore. Phase 3, once ready, is expected to cater to about 25 lakh residents of southern Bengaluru, improving last-mile connectivity and relieving urban commute pressure.

Urban planners and commuters are pinning their hopes on the Yellow Line to be a turning point in the city’s fight against traffic jams, providing badly needed relief to one of India’s fastest-growing urban agglomerations and paving the way for a more networked and commuter-friendly Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Set to Launch 3 Vande Bharat Trains In Bengaluru — Here’s How It Will Change Your Commute!

Tags: Bengaluru Metro Yellow Linepm modi’

RELATED News

PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
‘Our Technology Helped Win Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi In Bengaluru

LATEST NEWS

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
PM Modi To Dedicate Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line To The Nation Today, What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi To Dedicate Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line To The Nation Today, What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi To Dedicate Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line To The Nation Today, What We Know So Far
PM Modi To Dedicate Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line To The Nation Today, What We Know So Far
PM Modi To Dedicate Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line To The Nation Today, What We Know So Far
PM Modi To Dedicate Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line To The Nation Today, What We Know So Far

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?