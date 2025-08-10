PM Modi To Dedicate Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line To The Nation Today, What We Know So Far

Bengaluru is all primed to see a big jump in public transport today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to open the much-awaited Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line, a venture likely to revolutionize connectivity between the city’s southern stretch and its core industrial centers. The function at 10 a.m. will also be marked by the introduction of the Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express.

The Yellow Line, touted as a “game-changer” for Bengaluru’s traffic scenario, will for the first time connect Electronics City, which has many IT companies and factories, to the rest of the Namma Metro network. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the high-profile visit with special guidelines issued by Bengaluru traffic police to ensure free flow of traffic around the venues.

What we know about the new corridor?

The new corridor stretches 19.15 km from RV Road to Bommasandra with 16 stations in between. It will traverse strategic hubs including Silk Board Junction, BTM Layout, Electronics City, and the Bommasandra Industrial Area, making available direct access to major employers including Infosys, Biocon, and TCS. Constructed at an estimated price of ₹5,056.99 crore, Yellow Line is likely to cater to approximately eight lakh commuters daily, PTI reported.

After going on stream, the line should substantially relieve pressure on the infamous Silk Board Junction, Bengaluru’s most congested intersection. Daily metro operations will start on August 11, with three trains running every 25 minutes from RV Road to Bommasandra initially. Incidentally, the inauguration planned for August 15 was brought forward to August 10 by the Prime Minister on his insistence for completing the work in advance.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Phase 3 of Namma Metro

Inauguration will also be the starting point of the city’s metro expansion’s next phase. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Phase 3 of Namma Metro, a 44.65-km extension worth ₹15,611 crore. Phase 3, once ready, is expected to cater to about 25 lakh residents of southern Bengaluru, improving last-mile connectivity and relieving urban commute pressure.

Urban planners and commuters are pinning their hopes on the Yellow Line to be a turning point in the city’s fight against traffic jams, providing badly needed relief to one of India’s fastest-growing urban agglomerations and paving the way for a more networked and commuter-friendly Bengaluru.

