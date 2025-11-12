LIVE TV
PM Modi-Led Union Cabinet Issues Strong Statement On Red Fort Blast, Calls It A Heinous Terror Incident, Passes Resolution

The Union Cabinet strongly condemned the November 10 Red Fort blast that killed 12 and injured several. PM Modi visited LNJP Hospital, met survivors, and assured swift justice. The Cabinet praised security efforts and reaffirmed India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

Cabinet condemns Red Fort blast; PM Modi visits victims, vows justice, zero tolerance for terrorism reaffirmed. Photo: ANI.
Cabinet condemns Red Fort blast; PM Modi visits victims, vows justice, zero tolerance for terrorism reaffirmed. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 12, 2025 21:30:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday passed a resolution strongly condemning the “heinous terror incident” near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10. As a mark of respect to the victims, the Cabinet observed a two-minute silence and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

“The country has witnessed a heinous terrorist incident perpetrated by anti-national forces through a car explosion near Red Fort on 10th November. The explosion resulted in multiple fatalities and caused injuries to several others. The Cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with utmost urgency and professionalism, so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay,” said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

At least 12 people were killed when a high-intensity blast tore through a slow-moving Hyundai car near the Red Fort.

What Cabinet Resolution On Red Fort Blast Said

In its resolution, the Cabinet “unequivocally condemned the dastardly and cowardly act” that claimed innocent lives and reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance toward terrorism in all its forms.

The government also praised the timely and coordinated efforts of security agencies, authorities, and citizens who acted with “courage and compassion in the face of adversity.”

Also Read: Five Airports On Edge: Bomb Threats To IndiGo And Air India Express Trigger Panic Across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

The Cabinet acknowledged and appreciated the messages of solidarity and support received from several governments across the world, noting that the government continues to closely monitor the situation.

PM Modi Visits LNJP Hospital, Meets Injured

Earlier in the day, soon after returning from Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went directly to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital to meet the survivors of the Red Fort blast. The Prime Minister interacted with the injured and assured them that those responsible would face justice.

“Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone’s quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!” Modi said in a post on X.

According to the Delhi Police FIR, the incident has been described as a “bomb blast.” Forensic experts are analysing whether the materials seized during recent raids match the chemical signature of the explosives used in the Red Fort explosion.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Visits Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, Set To Attend Key Meeting 

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 9:30 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

