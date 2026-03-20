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Home > India News > President Droupadi Murmu Meets Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan For Spiritual Exchange During 3-Day Visit To UP, Internet Says, ‘This Is Called Sanatan Dharma’

President Droupadi Murmu Meets Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan For Spiritual Exchange During 3-Day Visit To UP, Internet Says, ‘This Is Called Sanatan Dharma’

President Droupadi Murmu met noted spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj on Friday at his Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan as part of her ongoing three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh.

President Droupadi Murmu Meets Premanand Maharaj (Photo: ANI)
President Droupadi Murmu Meets Premanand Maharaj (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 20, 2026 14:23:29 IST

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President Droupadi Murmu Meets Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan For Spiritual Exchange During 3-Day Visit To UP, Internet Says, ‘This Is Called Sanatan Dharma’

President Droupadi Murmu met noted spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj on Friday at his Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan as part of her ongoing three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. During the meeting, she sought his blessings and engaged in a spiritual discussion.

As part of her itinerary, the President is set to visit the memorial of Neem Karoli Baba, followed by the inauguration of a modern Oncology Block at Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram, a facility expected to enhance cancer care infrastructure in the region.

She will also visit Vatsalya Gram, founded by Sadhvi Ritambhara, known for its work supporting the elderly and orphaned children.

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Her visit will conclude on March 21 with prayers at the revered Danghati Temple, followed by the sacred Govardhan Parikrama before departing for New Delhi.

Saints hold a deeply respected place in Indian society, drawing devotees from all walks of life. Premanand Maharaj is among those revered figures, with followers often waiting hours for a glimpse. Recently, concerns about his declining health have drawn attention.

Born as Aniruddha Kumar Pandey, he adopted the name Premanand after dedicating his life to the devotion of Krishna and Radha. Inclined towards spirituality from a young age, he immersed himself in prayer and scripture, eventually renouncing worldly life and leaving home to pursue a spiritual path.

He later travelled to Varanasi, where he engaged in meditation and spiritual practice with saints. Drawn by devotion, he eventually moved to Vrindavan, where he connected with the Radha Vallabh Sampradaya and began performing devotional music. After receiving initiation from Mohit Goswami, he formally embraced the life of a spiritual teacher.

Over time, his teachings have influenced not only common devotees but also prominent figures like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

ALSO READ:  Fatwa Issued Against Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song For Being ‘Against Islamic Teachings’, Centre Bans Track From KD: The Devil Amid Vulgarity Row

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President Droupadi Murmu Meets Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan For Spiritual Exchange During 3-Day Visit To UP, Internet Says, ‘This Is Called Sanatan Dharma’

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President Droupadi Murmu Meets Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan For Spiritual Exchange During 3-Day Visit To UP, Internet Says, ‘This Is Called Sanatan Dharma’

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President Droupadi Murmu Meets Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan For Spiritual Exchange During 3-Day Visit To UP, Internet Says, ‘This Is Called Sanatan Dharma’
President Droupadi Murmu Meets Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan For Spiritual Exchange During 3-Day Visit To UP, Internet Says, ‘This Is Called Sanatan Dharma’
President Droupadi Murmu Meets Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan For Spiritual Exchange During 3-Day Visit To UP, Internet Says, ‘This Is Called Sanatan Dharma’
President Droupadi Murmu Meets Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan For Spiritual Exchange During 3-Day Visit To UP, Internet Says, ‘This Is Called Sanatan Dharma’

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