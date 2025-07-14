President Murmu Appoints New Governors For Ladakh, Haryana, Goa

The President of India has accepted the resignation of Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) as the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh and appointed Kavinder Gupta as his successor.

The President also appointed Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh as the new Governor of Haryana and Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the Governor of Goa.

BD Mishra, a former Brigadier in the Indian Army, previously served as the Commander of the Counter Hijack Force of the National Security Guard (NSG), known as the Black Cat Commandos. After an illustrious 33-year career, he retired on July 31, 1995, and was later appointed Governor of Arunachal Pradesh on October 3, 2017.

The 85-year-old Mishra became the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh on February 12, 2023, following the resignation of Radha Krishnan Mathur. Mathur had served from October 31, 2019, to February 11, 2023. Mishra thus became the second LG of Ladakh.

Kavinder Gupta, who is now set to succeed him, is a senior BJP leader from Jammu and Kashmir. He previously served as Deputy Chief Minister under the Chief Ministership of Mehbooba Mufti.

Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh, a respected academic and political thinker, has been appointed Governor of Haryana. Veteran politician and former Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju will now take over as Governor of Goa, succeeding PS Sreedharan Pillai.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan confirmed that these appointments will take effect from the dates the respective individuals assume office.

A day earlier, the President also nominated several prominent individuals to the Rajya Sabha. These include former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, veteran social worker C. Sadanandan Master, and historian Meenakshi Jain.

Ujjwal Nikam is widely known for handling high-profile cases like the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack trial of Ajmal Kasab and the 1993 Bombay blasts case.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, recognised for his exceptional diplomatic career, served as India’s Ambassador to the US and Bangladesh, and was Foreign Secretary from January 2020 to April 2022.

C. Sadanandan Master is a social worker and educationist from Kerala, known for his decades-long grassroots work. Meenakshi Jain is a noted historian and academic, lauded for her contributions to the study of Indian civilisation.

(With inputs from ANI)

