LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops
Live TV
TRENDING |
nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops
Home > India > Prison Inmate Swallows Mobile Phone At Shivamogga Central Prison, Undergoes Surgery

Prison Inmate Swallows Mobile Phone At Shivamogga Central Prison, Undergoes Surgery

A convict in Shivamogga Central Prison, serving a sentence for drug peddling, allegedly swallowed a mobile phone. The device was surgically removed after he complained of stomach pain. Police have filed a new case for possession of prohibited items inside prison.

A Shivamogga prison inmate swallowed a mobile phone to hide it. Doctors removed it after surgery. He now faces fresh charges for smuggling prohibited items into jail.

Published By: Bellie Thomas
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 11:41:40 IST

An inmate serving a sentence at Shivamogga Central Prison, convicted for ganja-peddling, allegedly swallowed a mobile phone in a bizarre incident that has shocked jail authorities.

Doulath, alias Gundu, 30, approached the prison staff on June 24, complaining of severe stomach pain. He claimed he had accidentally swallowed a piece of stone. Concerned about his condition, the staff rushed him to McGann Hospital for medical attention.

Doctors, upon examination, detected a foreign object in his stomach and advised immediate surgery. To their surprise, they discovered not a stone, but a mobile phone measuring approximately one inch in width and three inches in length lodged inside his stomach.

The surgery was successfully performed, and the mobile phone was recovered on July 8. The hospital authorities then handed over the device to the prison officials.

Following the recovery, Chief Superintendent of Prison P. Ranganath lodged a complaint with Tunga Nagar Police on July 9, leading to a case being registered against Doulath. He has now been booked under charges of possessing a prohibited item inside the prison.

Doulath was earlier convicted by the Shivamogga district court in June 2024 in connection with a drug-peddling case. He is currently serving a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about how prohibited items like mobile phones continue to make their way inside high-security jails.

ALSO READ: IIM Calcutta Rape Case: Investigation Hits Standstill After Survivor Stops Cooperating

Tags: ganja peddler arrestinmate swallows phoneKarnataka prison smugglingShivamogga Central PrisonShivamogga jail news

More News

Thinking About Anthem Biosciences IPO? Here’s What Experts Say- Don’t Miss These Key Details
Not Just Mars Rock, Potatoes And Orange Juice From Early Spaceflights Also On Sotheby’s Auction List
Supreme Court Told India Has Exhausted Diplomatic Efforts To Save Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya, But Yemen Refuses To Suspend Execution
Delhi Court Reserves Order An Cognisance In National Herald Case
Assam Man Arrested For Circulating AI Images Of Former Lover As Adult Actress
Ola Electric Shares Rise Over 12% on Q1 Revenue Growth Despite Widened Net Loss — Full Details Inside
After J&K LG Sinha Admits Security Lapse In April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack, Congress Asks: Who Is He Protecting in Delhi?
Watch A 17-Year-Old Zohran Mamdani Score Winning Goal For His Team As 2008 Video Surfaces
Tragic Loss on Film Set: Stuntman Raju Dies During Arya-Pa Ranjith Shoot, Actor Vishal Mourns And Promises To Support His Family
Is Sydney Sweeney The Next Bond Girl? Rumors Heat Up After Euphoria Fame

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?