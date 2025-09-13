Priyanka Chaturvedi urges for cancellation of upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match at Asia Cup
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Priyanka Chaturvedi urges for cancellation of upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match at Asia Cup

Priyanka Chaturvedi urges for cancellation of upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match at Asia Cup

Priyanka Chaturvedi urges for cancellation of upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match at Asia Cup

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 04:34:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi strongly opposed the upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match to be held on September 14 in Dubai, urging the game to be cancelled in view of the recent terror-related activities.

In a self-made video shot in the United States, Chaturvedi recalled that she had written a letter to the BCCI Chairman to cancel the match since Pakistani cricketers had often been found humiliating India and Operation Sindoor on their social media.

“India-Pakistan cricket match has been scheduled for 14 September in Dubai, as part of the Asia Cup. I had raised this issue in the Parliament because when I, as part of the Parliamentary delegation in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, visited various countries, we were told there would be no talks and trade with terror… 26 young lives were lost in Pahalgam, and 26 women were widowed. This is why Operation Sindoor took place, and we gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. We had also resolved to stop all dialogue and trade with Pakistan till they work towards eradicating terror. Now this cricket match has been announced. Despite repeated requests by me and a number of citizens of the country, it is happening. I had urged the Union Home Minister to ask the BCCI Chairman to cancel the match… Pakistan cricketers were found humiliating us and Operation Sindoor on their social media. They always stood with the terrorists of their country…” Chaturvedi said in her self-made video.

She further questioned the decision regarding the continuity of the match if the Operation Sindoor had been going on, further stating that the country would rather support 26 grieving families instead of playing against Pakistan.

“If PM Modi said that Operation Sindoor is ongoing, who allowed BCCI to organise this match with Pakistan? I urged all stakeholders not to stream or play this match… I want to urge the people of the country to stand with those 26 grieving families at this time and stand united against Pakistan… We do not want to play against Pakistan till the time Pakistani players stop supporting terrorists…” she further added.

The India national cricket team is taking on Pakistan for the first time in an international cricket match after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Ahead of the clash, there had been a widespread demand from the opposition to boycott the match. However, the Centre had issued no objection for the Indian team to play against Pakistan in any multi-nation tournament. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: india-pakistan-cricket-matchoperation sindoorPriyanka Chaturvedi

RELATED News

Karnataka: 8 people killed, 22 injured after truck rams into Ganesh procession in Hassan
Himachal monsoon toll rises to 386; 218 dead in rain incidents, 168 in road crashes; losses Rs 4,465 crore: SDMA
H3N2 Flu Alert In Delhi: From Symptoms To 5 Home Remedies, All You Need To Know
A Brave Exploration of Witch
"Strongly condemn such a lowly mentality": Premchand Bairwa on Congress's AI video of PM Modi's late mother

LATEST NEWS

SG Pipers appoints Tim Oudenaller, Sofie Gierts as head coaches of men's and women's teams
Priyanka Chaturvedi urges for cancellation of upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match at Asia Cup
Nepal's parliament dissolved, elections set for March 2026 after Sushila Karki sworn in as interim PM
Who Is Silverio Villegas‑Gonzalez? ICE Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect After Car ‘Drags’ Agent Near Chicago
Kataria Jewellers to Open New Showroom in Indore This Diwali Season
World’s Tallest Sunflower: How Tall Is the ‘Clover’ and Where Does It Bloom?
"Our bowling unit outstanding, but batting needs work": Pakistan skipper after beating Oman by 93 runs
Wordle Hint For September 13th 2025: This Five-Letter Word Implies Worst Moment Of A Particular Situation
Trump Administration Moves to End Pollution Reporting Rule for Big Polluters as Key Climate Provision Faces Rollback
"Good that Nepal is choosing a leader," says former Indian Ambassador to Nepal
Priyanka Chaturvedi urges for cancellation of upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match at Asia Cup

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Priyanka Chaturvedi urges for cancellation of upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match at Asia Cup

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Priyanka Chaturvedi urges for cancellation of upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match at Asia Cup
Priyanka Chaturvedi urges for cancellation of upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match at Asia Cup
Priyanka Chaturvedi urges for cancellation of upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match at Asia Cup
Priyanka Chaturvedi urges for cancellation of upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match at Asia Cup

QUICK LINKS