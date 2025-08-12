LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
Home > India > Pulivendula Tensions Escalate: MP Avinash Reddy Arrested, YSRCP Leaders Cry Foul Over Police Bias

Pulivendula Tensions Escalate: MP Avinash Reddy Arrested, YSRCP Leaders Cry Foul Over Police Bias

Political tensions flared in Pulivendula on Tuesday. YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Avinash Reddy was arrested in the early hours, prompting sharp criticism of the police. The MP condemned the action as “atrocious” and “politically motivated,” alleging that it was carried out without prior notice or valid grounds.

Pulivendula Tensions Escalate: MP Avinash Reddy Arrested, YSRCP Leaders Cry Foul Over Police Bias(Image Credit- Google)
Pulivendula Tensions Escalate: MP Avinash Reddy Arrested, YSRCP Leaders Cry Foul Over Police Bias(Image Credit- Google)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Published: August 12, 2025 15:28:00 IST

Political tensions flared in Pulivendula on Tuesday. YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Avinash Reddy was arrested in the early hours, prompting sharp criticism of the police. The MP condemned the action as “atrocious” and “politically motivated,” alleging that it was carried out without prior notice or valid grounds.

Avinash Reddy accused the police of turning a blind eye to alleged provocations by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). “Hundreds of TDP supporters entered Pulivendula without facing any action, while YSRCP leaders are being targeted,” he charged. The MP claimed that YSRCP polling agents had been attacked and that more than a hundred TDP members, armed with sticks and rods, were seen preparing to assault YSRCP workers.

“The police are acting like TDP goons instead of protecting law and order. This bias is clear evidence of political interference aimed at disrupting a free and fair election atmosphere,” Avinash Reddy said. He also demanded immediate intervention by the Election Commission to restore impartiality in the electoral process.

In a related development, YSRCP State General Secretary SV Satish Reddy was placed under house arrest in Vempalli ahead of polling. Party leaders condemned the move as undemocratic, accusing authorities of attempting to restrict his public interaction and campaign activities.

“This is a direct attempt to silence YSRCP voices and intimidate our cadre before elections,” party leaders alleged, warning that such tactics could undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

The YSRCP leadership has called for urgent action from the Election Commission to ensure a level playing field. They insist that law enforcement agencies maintain neutrality and take equal action against all political groups involved in violations, rather than selectively targeting one party.

With polling underway in Pulivendula and surrounding areas, the situation remains tense. Political observers warn that if allegations of bias and targeted arrests continue, the credibility of the election in this high-stakes constituency could come under serious question.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi’s “Vote Chori” Movement Escalates Amid Protest and Digital Push

Tags: Avinash ReddyYSRCP

RELATED News

Rahul, Priyanka Speaks Against SC Order To Remove Stray Dogs From Streets
‘There Is A Better Way To Manage The Situation…..’: Priyanka Gandhi’s Statement After Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs
Jaya Bachchan Slaps Fan Taking Selfie With Her, Watch
A Show Of Unity: Tiranga Rallies Across Jammu And Kashmir See A Massive Turnout Ahead of Independence Day
Kashmiri Pandit Exodus: 35 Years After The Kashmiri Pandit Exodus, How Many Kashmiri Pandits Remain In Valley

LATEST NEWS

Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic To Premiere at NYFF 2025 Ahead Of October Release
Rupali Ganguly Gives It Back To Trolls After Getting Accused Of Eating Beef, Calls Herself ‘A Proud Vegetarian’
Yuvraj Singh Warns Content Creator Mimicking Rohit Sharma: ‘Itna Marega Na Tujhe’ – Viral Video
Donald Trump Lauds Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s ‘Amazing Story’ Days After Seeking His Resignation
Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters Song “Golden” Tops Billboard Hot 100, Outselling Real K-Pop Giants
BIG PUSH: India Gets Four New Semiconductor Units, The Portfolio Goes To 10
Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena Turns 5! Director Sharan Sharma Celebrates, ‘I Look Back…’
Will Rishabh Pant Play In Asia Cup 2025? The Answer Might Surprise You
Coolie: Madras High Court Takes A Firm Stand To Tackle Piracy, Sends Powerful Message To Offenders
66 Years On, Melting Antarctic Glacier Reveals Remains of British Researcher Missing Since 1959
Pulivendula Tensions Escalate: MP Avinash Reddy Arrested, YSRCP Leaders Cry Foul Over Police Bias

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pulivendula Tensions Escalate: MP Avinash Reddy Arrested, YSRCP Leaders Cry Foul Over Police Bias

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pulivendula Tensions Escalate: MP Avinash Reddy Arrested, YSRCP Leaders Cry Foul Over Police Bias
Pulivendula Tensions Escalate: MP Avinash Reddy Arrested, YSRCP Leaders Cry Foul Over Police Bias
Pulivendula Tensions Escalate: MP Avinash Reddy Arrested, YSRCP Leaders Cry Foul Over Police Bias
Pulivendula Tensions Escalate: MP Avinash Reddy Arrested, YSRCP Leaders Cry Foul Over Police Bias

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?