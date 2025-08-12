Pulivendula Tensions Escalate: MP Avinash Reddy Arrested, YSRCP Leaders Cry Foul Over Police Bias

Political tensions flared in Pulivendula on Tuesday. YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Avinash Reddy was arrested in the early hours, prompting sharp criticism of the police. The MP condemned the action as “atrocious” and “politically motivated,” alleging that it was carried out without prior notice or valid grounds.

Avinash Reddy accused the police of turning a blind eye to alleged provocations by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). “Hundreds of TDP supporters entered Pulivendula without facing any action, while YSRCP leaders are being targeted,” he charged. The MP claimed that YSRCP polling agents had been attacked and that more than a hundred TDP members, armed with sticks and rods, were seen preparing to assault YSRCP workers.

“The police are acting like TDP goons instead of protecting law and order. This bias is clear evidence of political interference aimed at disrupting a free and fair election atmosphere,” Avinash Reddy said. He also demanded immediate intervention by the Election Commission to restore impartiality in the electoral process.

In a related development, YSRCP State General Secretary SV Satish Reddy was placed under house arrest in Vempalli ahead of polling. Party leaders condemned the move as undemocratic, accusing authorities of attempting to restrict his public interaction and campaign activities.

“This is a direct attempt to silence YSRCP voices and intimidate our cadre before elections,” party leaders alleged, warning that such tactics could undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

The YSRCP leadership has called for urgent action from the Election Commission to ensure a level playing field. They insist that law enforcement agencies maintain neutrality and take equal action against all political groups involved in violations, rather than selectively targeting one party.

With polling underway in Pulivendula and surrounding areas, the situation remains tense. Political observers warn that if allegations of bias and targeted arrests continue, the credibility of the election in this high-stakes constituency could come under serious question.

