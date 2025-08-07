‘May Common Man Get Same Treatment’: Tamil Nadu MP R Sudha Thanks Delhi Police After Recovery Of Her Snatched Chain

R Sudha, Congress MP from Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, expressed gratitude to the Delhi Police for the recovery of her gold chain days after it was snatched by a bike-borne miscreant as she was on a morning walk near the Polish embassy in New Delhi.

In a post on X, she said, “I am happy, and I can’t wait to have my chain, with Lord Perumal pendant, back as it has immense sentimental value to me.”

On the day when the chain was snatched, Sudha said she suffered injuries on her neck, and her trousers were also torn. She added, “I somehow managed not to fall and cried for help.”

R Sudha Thanks Delhi Police For Recovery of Chain And Arrest Of Accused

After the recovery of the chain, she, in a post on X, thanked the police and everyone who stood with her during this highly traumatising moment.

Delhi Police also took X to inform that the snatching case has been solved. The police said, “Delhi Police joint teams have arrested the criminal. The criminal has previously been involved in 26 criminal cases and was released from jail on June 27.”

Expressing gratitude to the Delhi Police, the Congress MP also said, ” I hope every common man gets the same treatment.

On August 4, 2025, when MP R Sudha, along with another MP, Rajathi, was walking near the Polish Embassy, a man wearing a full helmet, riding a two-wheeler, approached them from the opposite direction, snatched the gold chain and fled the spot.

Sudha Criticised Delhi Govt After Her Chain Was Snatched

The Parliamentarian had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, recounting the attack. She slammed the Delhi government, saying that the incident happened when a woman was serving as the Chief Minister. “I am still in shock. There is no safety for women in this country. I am thinking about the common women, where will they go? A woman CM is ruling this state. Where is the safety and security? Had he slit my neck, I would have died on the spot, “The MP added.

