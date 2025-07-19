Rahul Gandhi Asks PM Modi For Explanation About Trump’s ‘five jets shot down’ claims

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday raised sharp questions at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an explanation about the US President Donald Trump’s “five jets shot down” claims made in his speech.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “Modi ji, what is the truth This comes after Donald Trump once again claimed to have halted the escalation of the India-Pakistan conflict on Saturday.”

मोदी जी, 5 जहाज़ों का सच क्या है? देश को जानने का हक है! pic.twitter.com/mQeaGCz4wp — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 19, 2025

Joining the attack, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned the government’s silence and credibility.

“After President Trump’s latest statement, what does the government of India have to say? Silence is no answer,” he wrote in a post on X.

He further added, “I would like to believe the government of India, but if the government does not state the truth — actually does not say anything at all on the outcomes of the 5-day war — what do we believe?”

Earlier on Saturday, Trump once again claimed to have halted the escalation of the India-Pakistan conflict. “We stopped a lot of wars. And these were serious, India and Pakistan, that were going on. Planes were being shot out of there. I think five jets were shot down. These are two serious nuclear countries, and they were hitting each other. You know, it seems like a new form of warfare. You saw it recently when you looked at what we did in Iran, where we knocked out their nuclear capability, totally knocked out that,” he said.

India has repeatedly said that the cessation of hostilities with Pakistan following the success of Operation Sindoor did not come about due to any mediation, and it happened after Pakistan’s DGMO called his Indian counterpart.

(With ANI Inputs)

