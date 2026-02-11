‘Rahul Gandhi Should Read All…’: Hardeep Singh Puri Destroys Congress MP Over ‘Absurd Epstein Files’ Claims, Slams Deceased Sex Offender

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday strongly rejected allegations made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi linking him to the controversial Jeffrey Epstein files.

Addressing a press conference hours after Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the Lok Sabha, Puri termed the claims “baseless”, “absurd”, and said his limited interactions with Epstein were strictly in an official capacity as part of an International Peace Institute (IPI) delegation.

“Epstein Files Are About Criminal Wrongdoing, Not Me”: Hardeep Singh Puri

Clarifying his position, Puri said the Epstein files concern serious criminal offences, including charges of paedophilia and sexual exploitation, and have nothing to do with him.

“The Epstein Files are about wrongdoing and criminal offences. There are victims who have brought cases against powerful people. My interaction had nothing to do with that,” Puri said.

He added that he met Epstein only “three or four times at most” as part of a formal delegation through the International Peace Institute and had exchanged just a single email with him.

Met Epstein During IPI Delegation, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri explained that at the time, his primary interaction was with LinkedIn co-founder and venture capitalist Reid Hoffman, whom he had invited to India. Epstein happened to be present in some of those meetings as part of broader discussions.

“My boss at IPI knew Epstein. I met him only a few times as part of a delegation. We talked about ‘Make in India’. I had no interest in Epstein’s activities. For them, I was not the ‘right person’,” he said.

The minister further claimed that references to his name appear only “three or four times out of three million emails” linked to the Epstein investigation.

“Rahul Gandhi Has a Habit of Making Baseless Allegations”: Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri did not hold back in his criticism of Rahul Gandhi’s conduct in Parliament. He accused the Congress leader of indulging in political theatrics and making irresponsible claims without evidence.

“He has a habit of making baseless allegations. There are two kinds of leaders- those who dedicate their lives to public service and transforming the country, and those who occasionally come to Parliament and walk out after making a speech,” Puri said.

He added that Gandhi left the House after delivering his address instead of staying back to hear responses.

Calls Remarks ‘Buffoonery’, Asks Gandhi to Read Emails

In a sharp retort, Puri described Gandhi’s claims as having “elements of buffoonery” and urged him to read the actual emails before making such accusations.

“Epstein even called me ‘two-faced’. Rahul Gandhi should read the emails,” he said.

Puri reiterated that his interactions were official, limited, and unrelated to any criminal aspects surrounding Epstein.

Political Firestorm After Lok Sabha Speech

Rahul Gandhi, during his parliamentary speech, had referred to US records related to Epstein and claimed that the files mention the names of Hardeep Singh Puri and businessman Anil Ambani, prompting a sharp response from the minister.

For his part, Puri has maintained that his record is clear and that attempts to link him to Epstein’s crimes are “misleading and irresponsible.”

