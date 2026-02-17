When Will Ramadan 2026 Begin In India? All You Need To Know About Moon Sighting And First Roza

Ramadan or Ramzan is the ninth month of Islamic calendar and is of immense spiritual significance to Muslims around the world. The holy month starts with the observation of the crescent moon and it is set aside as a time to fast, pray, reflect and practice self restraint. From sunrise to sunset, the followers fast and devote their time to deepening their faith and experiencing more compassion and unity in the community. The month ends and the most significant celebrations of Islam are the Eid al Fitr that is symbolic of gratitude, rebirth, and unity after a month of prayer.

When Will Ramadan 2026 Begin In India?

The Ramadan will start in 2026 on the evening of Tuesday, February 17, provided that the crescent moon after sunset is seen. In case the moon is seen that night, the first fasting day or Roza will be on Wednesday, February 18. It is probable that Ramadan will finish on Wednesday, March 18 and Eid al Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday, March 19. Historically, the Indian observance of Ramadan is a day after Saudi Arabia and other western nations, because the moon appears in different regions at different times. It is only after the official announcement of the moon sighting by religious authorities that the real dates are confirmed.

What Is The Significance Of Ramadan?

The meaning of Ramadan is really embedded in the Islamic faith because it keeps the day of the revelation of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad on the holy night which is known as the Laylat al-Qadr and it occurs in the final ten days of the month. Ramadan fasting starts at dawn with the sehri meal and finishes at night with the iftar. In addition to fasting, Muslims are also advised to be patient, charitable, and disciplined during the month. Typical expressions of greetings include Ramadan Mubarak, and Ramadan Kareem, which are indicative of wishes for a happy and bountiful month. Altogether, Ramadan is the period of spiritual cleansing, personal development, and new dedication to religion and humanity.

