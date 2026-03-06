Reshuffle In Raj Bhavans: President Murmu Appoints New Governors In 7 States; New LGs Named For Delhi And Ladakh- Check The Full List Of Who Got Which Responsibility

New Lieutenant Governor Appointed For Delhi: Major Political Signal From The Centre

The political landscape of Delhi has taken on a different appearance. The appointment of Taranjit Singh Sandhu as the new Lieutenant Governor of the national capital demonstrates how the central government is managing one of India’s most politically sensitive regions. Sandhu, who possesses diplomatic expertise and international experience, now assumes a position that combines governance responsibilities with high-stakes political duties in Delhi.

The appointment of Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain as the Governor of Bihar is also a major development for the state. Hasnain, who is widely respected for his distinguished service in the Indian Army, now brings considerable administrative and security expertise to the role of state leadership.

The Centre’s latest appointments have sparked public debate and political discussion about the broader implications of this recent reshuffle.

RN Ravi Moves To West Bengal; Mamata Banerjee Left Unimpressed

After RN Ravi became the new Governor of West Bengal, the state’s political situation witnessed a significant shift. The decision, however, did not go down smoothly in Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared unimpressed with the move, saying that Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed her about the appointment over the phone but did not consult her beforehand, as convention usually requires.

Banerjee’s reaction has added a new dimension to the political situation between her government and the Centre. The new appointment has raised an important question: is this merely an administrative transition, or a continuation of the ongoing political friction between the central government and West Bengal?

Multiple States See New Governors

Leader Previous Role New Appointment Jishnu Dev Varma Former Governor of Telangana Governor of Maharashtra Shiv Pratap Shukla Former Governor of Himachal Pradesh Governor of Telangana Kavinder Gupta Former Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Governor of Himachal Pradesh

Nagaland, Ladakh and Tamil Nadu Also Get Changes