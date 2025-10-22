LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news
LIVE TV
Home > India > [OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (22.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (22.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today Live: Shillong Teer is a popular lottery game rooted in archery, conducted daily in Meghalaya. The game is played in two rounds, and participants place bets by predicting the number of arrows that will strike the target. This report provides the winning numbers for all Teer draws held on October 22, 2025.

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (22.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 22, 2025 09:27:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (22.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Result Today Live Updates October 22, 2025: Shillong Teer, a legal lottery based on archery, is played daily in Meghalaya under the supervision of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Shillong Polo Ground. The game not only offers participants a chance to win cash rewards but also helps in encouraging archery among the younger generation.

Teer Results for October 22, 2025: Winning Numbers from All Major Games
Check the latest outcomes from key Teer draws held on October 22, 2025, including Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai Teer, Shillong Teer, and Shillong Night Teer.

FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
XX XX

Common Numbers for October 22
Shillong Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced soon

  • House: To be announced soon

  • Ending: To be announced soon

Juwai Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced shortly
  • House: To be announced shortly
  • Ending: To be announced shortly

Winning Numbers for October 22, 2025

Shillong Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:30 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:30 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Juwai Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:35 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:35 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Juwai Teer

  • First Round Result: 2:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 3:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Shillong Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:10 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Khanapara Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:30 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Night Teer Result

  • First Round Result 8:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 9:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

How to Play Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is conducted in two rounds. In the first round, professional archers shoot 30 arrows, while in the second round, 20 arrows are shot.

  • Players must pick a number between 0 and 99, predicting the exact count of arrows hitting the target.

  • Tickets are available in denominations of ₹1, ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, and ₹50, and can only be purchased through authorized agents.

Prize Money Structure

  • Correct guess in Round 1 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹80

  • Correct guess in Round 2 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹60

  • Correct guess in both rounds with ₹1 each → Win up to ₹4,000

Other Popular Teer Games in Meghalaya

  • Juwai Teer

  • Shillong Morning Teer

  • Khanapara Teer

  • Jowai Ladrymbai Teer

  • Shillong Night Teer

  • Night Teer Results

Stay tuned for live updates and complete Shillong Teer results!

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 9:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jowai Ladrymbai Teer ResultJuwai Teer ResultKhanapara Teer ResultMeghalaya Lottery ResultShillong Lottery Result TodayShillong Morning Teer ResultShillong Night Teer ResultShillong Teer 22 october 2025Shillong Teer Lottery ResultShillong Teer Lottery Result TodayShillong Teer Result TodayTeer Common NumbersTeer Result Live Updates

RELATED News

Bengaluru’s Unpredictable Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert Amid Heavy Rain

Who Is Francesca Orsini? UK-Based Hindi Scholar Deported From India Over Visa Violations

Delhi AQI Today: National Capital Chokes Under Thick Smog Two Days After Diwali, Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’

CM Chandrababu Naidu to Embark on Three-Day UAE Visit to Woo Global Investors

Meerut Video: Student Leader With Political Connections Hurls Abuses At A Man In Hindi, Makes Him Kneel In Front Of Cops, Here’s Why!

LATEST NEWS

Airbus opens second jet assembly line in China

Singer Actor Rishabh Tandon, Known As ‘Faqeer’, Passes Away In Delhi

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (22.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Samsung's Galaxy XR headset to take on Apple with help from Google and Qualcomm

Arteta 'extremely happy" after Arsenal thrash Atletico 4-0 in Champions League play

Former Australian Pacer Reveals What Went Wrong For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Ahead Of India vs Australia 2nd ODI

Bhai Dooj 2025: Check Tika Ceremony Timings and Shubh Muhurat Across Cities

UPDATE 2-NCAAF Results

Cuban musicians, US ambassador pay homage to 'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz

Samsung's Galaxy XR headset to take on Apple with help from Google and Qualcomm

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (22.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (22.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (22.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (22.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (22.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (22.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
QUICK LINKS