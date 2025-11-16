LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election
LIVE TV
Home > India > RJD Family Crisis Escalates: After Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav’s 3 More Daughters Leave Patna Home

RJD Family Crisis Escalates: After Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav’s 3 More Daughters Leave Patna Home

The internal collapse began with Rohini Acharya. Soon after the results, she announced she was quitting politics and distancing herself from the family.

Lalu Yadav Family Crisis Deepens (ANI)
Lalu Yadav Family Crisis Deepens (ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 16, 2025 18:52:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RJD Family Crisis Escalates: After Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav’s 3 More Daughters Leave Patna Home

A day after Rohini Acharya’s explosive public outburst and her announcement that she was cutting ties with her family, the crisis inside the Lalu Prasad Yadav household deepened on Sunday. Three more daughters of the RJD chief, Rajlakshmi, Ragini and Chanda, left the family’s Patna residence with their children and travelled to Delhi, according to India Today report. Their sudden departure signals a widening rift within Bihar’s most influential political family.

The turmoil comes at a time when the RJD is already struggling with its worst-ever election performance. In the recent Bihar Assembly elections, the party’s strength fell sharply from 75 seats to around 25, triggering anger, blame and tension within the organisation and the family that has led it for decades.

The internal collapse began with Rohini Acharya. Soon after the results, she announced she was quitting politics and distancing herself from the family. In emotional posts on social media, Rohini said she was abused with filthy language and that someone even tried to hit her with a slipper during an argument involving Tejashwi Yadav’s close aides, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez. She said she was “torn away from her family”, left her parents in tears, and was accused of “taking crores” after donating a kidney to Lalu Yadav. She called the allegation deeply insulting.

Amid this, Rajlakshmi, Ragini and Chanda quietly left the 10 Circular Road residence early on Monday. According to India Today report, it stated that they were disturbed by the events of the past two days. Their departure leaves only Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti at the family home. Tejashwi Yadav has stayed away from public view since the defeat.

Rohini’s claims triggered a fierce reaction from her elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled from the RJD and the family earlier this year. Through his Janshakti Janata Dal’s social media page, he said the incident had shaken him deeply. He said he had tolerated attacks on himself but could not accept his sister’s humiliation. Tej Pratap warned of harsh consequences and appealed directly to Lalu Yadav. His comments added another layer to the ongoing family dispute.

ALSO READ: ‘Will Bury Those Who…’: Tej Pratap Yadav Issues Big Statement, Says Insult To Rohini Acharya ‘Unbearable’

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 6:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1Lalu Prasad YadavrjdRohini Acharya

RELATED News

How Many Children Does Lalu Prasad Yadav Have? Family Tree Of Former Bihar CM Explained As Three More Daughters Move Out Of Patna Residence

‘Islam Faaltu Ki Cheez Nahi…’Burqa-Clad Muslim Woman Gets Confronted By Women From Same Community In Delhi Metro Over Marrying A Hindu Man

Lucknow Shocker: Ola Employees Beat Father, Chase Son Before Police Arrive, Here’s What Really Happened

‘Will Bury Those Who…’: Tej Pratap Yadav Issues Big Statement, Says Insult To Rohini Acharya ‘Unbearable’

What Is ‘Mother Of Satan’? Volatile Explosive That Could Have Triggered The Deadly Delhi Red Fort Blast

LATEST NEWS

RJD Family Crisis Escalates: After Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav’s 3 More Daughters Leave Patna Home

“I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan”: Moushumi Chatterjee’s Explosive Comment Rekindles Debate on Jaya’s Paparazzi ‘Misbehaviour’

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Prelims Hall Ticket, Latest Official Update on RRB PO Prelims Exam Date

Woman Found Dead Near Delhi Railway Station, Police Launch Investigation Amid Growing Mystery

Shocking Act Caught On Video: Sri Lankan Man Stalks, Exposes Private Parts In Broad Daylight After Female Foreign Tourist Refuses His SEX Proposal: ‘He Had The Audacity To…’

What Is ‘Mother Of Satan’? Volatile Explosive That Could Have Triggered The Deadly Delhi Red Fort Blast

Who Is Deepti Bhatnagar? Internet Gets Curious About Dharmendra’s Lesser-Known Daughter-In-Law, Who Once Acted In Hollywood But Now Does THIS Full-Time

Did You Know How Much Sugar Hides In Your Train Snack Box? Passenger Exposes 46.09g Of Sugar In 4.5 Hours Of Journey

Jharkhand Horror: 21-Year-Old Widow Burned Alive by Lover and His Wife; Here’s What Happened Next

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Triggers Social Media Chatter As ‘Mystery Object’ On His Forehead Grabs Attention

RJD Family Crisis Escalates: After Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav’s 3 More Daughters Leave Patna Home

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RJD Family Crisis Escalates: After Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav’s 3 More Daughters Leave Patna Home

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RJD Family Crisis Escalates: After Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav’s 3 More Daughters Leave Patna Home
RJD Family Crisis Escalates: After Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav’s 3 More Daughters Leave Patna Home
RJD Family Crisis Escalates: After Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav’s 3 More Daughters Leave Patna Home
RJD Family Crisis Escalates: After Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav’s 3 More Daughters Leave Patna Home

QUICK LINKS