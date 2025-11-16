RJD Family Crisis Escalates: After Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav’s 3 More Daughters Leave Patna Home

A day after Rohini Acharya’s explosive public outburst and her announcement that she was cutting ties with her family, the crisis inside the Lalu Prasad Yadav household deepened on Sunday. Three more daughters of the RJD chief, Rajlakshmi, Ragini and Chanda, left the family’s Patna residence with their children and travelled to Delhi, according to India Today report. Their sudden departure signals a widening rift within Bihar’s most influential political family.

The turmoil comes at a time when the RJD is already struggling with its worst-ever election performance. In the recent Bihar Assembly elections, the party’s strength fell sharply from 75 seats to around 25, triggering anger, blame and tension within the organisation and the family that has led it for decades.

The internal collapse began with Rohini Acharya. Soon after the results, she announced she was quitting politics and distancing herself from the family. In emotional posts on social media, Rohini said she was abused with filthy language and that someone even tried to hit her with a slipper during an argument involving Tejashwi Yadav’s close aides, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez. She said she was “torn away from her family”, left her parents in tears, and was accused of “taking crores” after donating a kidney to Lalu Yadav. She called the allegation deeply insulting.

Amid this, Rajlakshmi, Ragini and Chanda quietly left the 10 Circular Road residence early on Monday. According to India Today report, it stated that they were disturbed by the events of the past two days. Their departure leaves only Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti at the family home. Tejashwi Yadav has stayed away from public view since the defeat.

Rohini’s claims triggered a fierce reaction from her elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled from the RJD and the family earlier this year. Through his Janshakti Janata Dal’s social media page, he said the incident had shaken him deeply. He said he had tolerated attacks on himself but could not accept his sister’s humiliation. Tej Pratap warned of harsh consequences and appealed directly to Lalu Yadav. His comments added another layer to the ongoing family dispute.

