‘Will Bury Those Who…’: Tej Pratap Yadav Issues Big Statement, Says Insult To Rohini Acharya ‘Unbearable’

The political and personal tensions within Bihar’s powerful Yadav family deepened on Sunday after Tej Pratap Yadav issued an emotional and angry message following his sister Rohini Acharya’s dramatic exit from politics. Rohini also announced she was cutting all ties with the Yadav family.

In a post shared on the Janshakti Janta Dal’s Instagram page, Tej Pratap warned those he called “traitors” and appealed to his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, to intervene. He wrote that Rohini’s alleged humiliation was “unbearable” and said that people in Bihar would “never forgive” anyone who targets their family. He added that a few unnamed individuals had “clouded” his brother Tejashwi Yadav’s judgment and warned of “grave consequences”.

Tej Pratap ended by asking Lalu Prasad Yadav to give “one signal”, claiming that the people of Bihar would act against those responsible. He said this was no longer a political fight but a fight for the family’s honour and the dignity of Bihar’s daughters.

This controversy comes months after Tej Pratap himself was expelled from both the RJD and the family following disagreements related to his personal life.

The latest clash began after Rohini Acharya posted a series of emotional messages on social media. She alleged she was “disgraced, abused and even hit” after questioning the RJD’s poor performance in the recent Assembly elections. She also accused RJD leader Sanjay Yadav and Rameez of creating tensions and said she was forced to quit politics and leave her parents’ home because of their actions.

Addressing the controversy, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said it was an “internal family matter” and that senior leaders would respond after reviewing the situation. He praised Rohini for her contributions and called her “an example”.

Several of Rohini’s allegations were aimed at Tejashwi Yadav and his aides. She claimed she was accused of donating a “bad kidney” to her father for money and a party ticket.

