“Saddest Part Of My Life Was My Birth”: Delhi Chartered Accountant Ends Life Using Helium Gas

The Police team has recovered two suicide notes, one posted on his social media and another handwritten note in the room. In both, Kansal said no one should be blamed for his death.

July 30, 2025 19:03:49 IST

A 25-year-old Chartered Accountant, Dheeraj Kansal, was found dead in a guest house near Bengali Market in Delhi after allegedly dying by suicide using helium gas, police officials said.

Delhi CA Found Dead in Airbnb 

Kansal had checked into an Airbnb accommodation in the Gol Market area on July 20, with plans to check out on July 28. When he didn’t vacate the room, the guest house owner noticed a foul smell and contacted the police.

The local police team headed to the hotel immediately, broke into the room, and found his body on the bed. A transparent plastic sheet was wrapped around his head and neck, and a pipe from a helium cylinder was placed in his mouth, officials confirmed.

The team recovered two suicide notes, one posted on his social media and another handwritten note in the room. In both, Kansal said no one should be blamed for his death. “Everyone I met was kind. This was my choice alone,” he wrote.

“The saddest part of my life was my birth; death is the most beautiful part. I wasn’t deeply connected to anyone, nor was anyone to me,” he further penned.

The deceased had also requested that his money be donated to an orphanage or old-age home, and his organs be donated. 

Police believe the helium cylinder was purchased online from Ghaziabad. The cop team has now been checking his phone and social media to understand the reason behind it. Further investigation is ongoing.

