UP Constable’s Wife Ends Life, Accuses In-Laws of Harassment In Video

Wife of an Uttar Pradesh police constable died by suicide after allegedly facing harassment from her in-laws, police officials said on Saturday.

July 28, 2025

Wife of an Uttar Pradesh police constable died by suicide after allegedly facing harassment from her in-laws, police said on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Saumya Kashyap, left behind a video before taking the extreme step. In the video clip, the woman accused her husband, brother-in-law, and other family members of mentally harassing her.

Shocking Allegations in Video

In the video, Saumya alleged that her husband and his family wanted to get rid of her so that he could marry another woman. She further claimed that her husband’s uncle, a lawyer, had advised him to kill her, promising that he would handle the case legally and save him.

Police Investigation Underway

North Lucknow police officer Jitendra Dubey confirmed said, “The local inspector and senior officers visited the scene. A forensic team also examined the area.”

The police team has launched an investigation and is currently underway. Saumya’s family has been informed, and further action will be taken based on upcoming investigation results.

