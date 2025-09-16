Samprati Foundation Marks PM Modi’s 75th Birthday with Major “Samprati Sevayagna” Community Initiativ
Samprati Foundation Marks PM Modi's 75th Birthday with Major "Samprati Sevayagna" Community Initiativ

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 14:57:09 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 15: To honor the 75th birthday of Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Samprati Foundation organized a heartfelt service initiative – Samprati Sevayagna. The program beautifully combined healthcare, inclusivity, and social responsibility.

The event was blessed with the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri C.R. Patil and Surat MP Shri Mukesh Dalal, who extended their encouragement and support.

The Sevayagna achieved meaningful impact:

  • Over 1,100 citizens underwent free blood tests, fostering awareness about preventive healthcare
  • More than 500 donors selflessly contributed blood, reinforcing Surat’s culture of giving
  • To support Divyangjan, the Foundation distributed 75 wheelchairs, 75 walkers, and 75 underarm crutches, symbolizing empowerment and dignity

Chairman Mr. Nirav Shah expressed, “Our Prime Minister has always inspired us to make service the foundation of celebration. Samprati Sevayagna is our humble tribute, ensuring that this day creates real impact in people’s lives.”

The dignitaries and attendees lauded Samprati Foundation’s continuous initiatives in education, healthcare, and social development, calling it a shining example of community-driven change.

Through this noble initiative, Samprati Sevayagna became not just a celebration, but a living embodiment of Seva, echoing the values of compassion and inclusivity.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

