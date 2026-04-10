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Home > India News > Selfie Turns Deadly: 3 Minor Girls Die After Slipping Into Malangumme Waterfall In Andhra’s Alluri While Taking Selfie | Watch Viral Video

Selfie Turns Deadly: 3 Minor Girls Die After Slipping Into Malangumme Waterfall In Andhra’s Alluri While Taking Selfie | Watch Viral Video

The three teenage girls lost their lives after slipping into the water while taking a selfie. The incident took place on April 9 in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Selfie Turns Deadly: 3 Minor Girls Die After Slipping Into Malangumme Waterfall In Andhra’s Alluri While Taking Selfie | Watch Viral Video

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 10, 2026 10:49:52 IST

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Selfie Turns Deadly: 3 Minor Girls Die After Slipping Into Malangumme Waterfall In Andhra’s Alluri While Taking Selfie | Watch Viral Video

A fun outing turned into a heartbreaking tragedy at Malangumme Waterfall in Anantagiri, Andhra Pradesh, where the teenage girls who have been identified as Tirsha Kumari (17), Ratna Kumari (16), and Pavitra (16). The three teenage girls lost their lives after slipping into the water while taking a selfie. The incident took place on April 9 in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district. 

What Happened? 

According to reports, five friends had gone to the popular waterfall to bathe and spend time together. While standing near the water and taking selfies, three of the girls suddenly slipped and were swept away by the strong current. This made their joyful trip quickly into a nightmare. 



All three were from Hukumpeta mandal and had recently appeared for their Intermediate exams. Their sudden death has left their families and local residents in deep shock. 

One Friend Critical, Rescue Efforts Launched

According to reports, another girl from the group was rescued and taken to the hospital, where she is said to be in critical condition. Local authorities and rescue teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. 

The tragic death has once again raised concerns over safety measures at waterfalls and tourist spots, especially during the monsoon and holiday season. Incidents linked to selfies and risky behavior near water bodies continue to claim young lives.

Also Read: WATCH | Married Man Climbs Tower For Girlfriend In Bihar, Ignores Police Until RJD MLA Personally Steps In To Handle The ‘Love Crisis’ – Video Goes Viral

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Tags: Anantagiri waterfall accidentgirls fall in waterfallhome-hero-pos-11Malangumme waterfall accidentviral videowaterfall selfie death India

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Selfie Turns Deadly: 3 Minor Girls Die After Slipping Into Malangumme Waterfall In Andhra’s Alluri While Taking Selfie | Watch Viral Video

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Selfie Turns Deadly: 3 Minor Girls Die After Slipping Into Malangumme Waterfall In Andhra’s Alluri While Taking Selfie | Watch Viral Video

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Selfie Turns Deadly: 3 Minor Girls Die After Slipping Into Malangumme Waterfall In Andhra’s Alluri While Taking Selfie | Watch Viral Video
Selfie Turns Deadly: 3 Minor Girls Die After Slipping Into Malangumme Waterfall In Andhra’s Alluri While Taking Selfie | Watch Viral Video
Selfie Turns Deadly: 3 Minor Girls Die After Slipping Into Malangumme Waterfall In Andhra’s Alluri While Taking Selfie | Watch Viral Video
Selfie Turns Deadly: 3 Minor Girls Die After Slipping Into Malangumme Waterfall In Andhra’s Alluri While Taking Selfie | Watch Viral Video

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