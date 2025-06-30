Live Tv
Home > India > Several Injured in Chemical Factory Explosion in Telangana’s Sangareddy District

Several Injured in Chemical Factory Explosion in Telangana’s Sangareddy District

An explosion at Sigachi Pharma Company in the Pasamailaram Phase-1 area of Sangareddy district, Telangana, injured 15–20 workers on Monday. According to officials, 11 fire tenders were dispatched to control the blaze. Rescue and relief operations are underway and no fatalities have been confirmed yet. Authorities are continuing investigations as the situation develops.

An explosion at Sigachi Pharma in Telangana's Sangareddy district has left 15–20 workers injured
An explosion at Sigachi Pharma in Telangana's Sangareddy district has left 15–20 workers injured; fire tenders have been deployed and rescue operations are underway. No fatalities have been reported yet. (X/ANI)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 13:44:25 IST

An explosion at a chemical factory in the Pasamailaram Phase-1 area of Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Monday left over a dozen workers injured, news agency ANI reported, quoting officials.

At least 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and are currently engaged in efforts to douse the flames. 

“The incident took place at Sigachi Pharma Company, Pasamailaram Phase 1. Eleven fire tenders have reached the site. Nearly 15-20 people have been injured. Further details are awaited,” ANI quoted Telangana Fire Officials as saying.

Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations are also underway, the report said, adding that no bodies have been recovered from the site so far.

The Superintendent of Police of Sangareddy, Paritosh Pankaj, told the news agency, “Till now we haven’t recovered any bodies. The rescue operation is going on; we will update in some time.”

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

