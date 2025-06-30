Several Injured in Chemical Factory Explosion in Telangana’s Sangareddy District

An explosion at a chemical factory in the Pasamailaram Phase-1 area of Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Monday left over a dozen workers injured, news agency ANI reported, quoting officials.

At least 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and are currently engaged in efforts to douse the flames.

“The incident took place at Sigachi Pharma Company, Pasamailaram Phase 1. Eleven fire tenders have reached the site. Nearly 15-20 people have been injured. Further details are awaited,” ANI quoted Telangana Fire Officials as saying.

#WATCH | Sangareddy, Telangana | A reactor blast took place at Sigachi Pharma Company, Pasamailaram Phase 1, Medak. Fire tenders and police officials are present at the spot More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3pC59g34y1 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2025

Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations are also underway, the report said, adding that no bodies have been recovered from the site so far.

The Superintendent of Police of Sangareddy, Paritosh Pankaj, told the news agency, “Till now we haven’t recovered any bodies. The rescue operation is going on; we will update in some time.”

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Disaster Update: 34 Killed In Himachal, Seven Missing In Uttarakhand, Char Dham Yatra Halted