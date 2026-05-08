Why Sanjay Raut Is Furious With Trump? Open Letter Questions Praise For PM Modi On Bengal Win

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has written to US President Donald Trump objecting to his endorsement of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, calling the remarks “premature and misplaced.” In his letter, Raut said the West Bengal elections were an “internal matter of India’s federal democracy” and questioned the appropriateness of external endorsements following the results. The Rajya Sabha MP claimed that several concerns had surfaced regarding the conduct of the elections, including allegations of intimidation and institutional bias.

“As a Member of Parliament from India, I write in response to reports of your congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on the West Bengal Assembly election results,” Raut wrote.

“These are state-level elections, an internal matter of India’s federal democracy. Any external endorsement appears premature and misplaced,” he said.

What Sanjay Raut Wrote In His Letter To Trump About West Bengal Elections

Raut further stated that “numerous complaints allege an atmosphere of fear, intimidation, and systemic pressure” during the polls. He also referred to “widespread perceptions” that the Election Commission did not function impartially and that its actions appeared to favour the BJP.

“There are widespread perceptions that the Election Commission did not act impartially and that its functioning appeared to favor the BJP, raising questions about institutional neutrality,” the letter said.

He also raised concerns over the deployment of central security forces during the elections.

“Equally troubling are allegations regarding the extensive deployment of central forces, which many believe created coercion rather than confidence,” Raut wrote.

Shiv Sena MP Cites Mamata Banerjee’s Concerns

Referring to objections raised by senior political leaders, Raut said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had publicly questioned the fairness of the electoral process.

“Senior leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, have publicly raised concerns about the fairness of the process. These reflect a broader unease that cannot be ignored,” he stated.

Raut wrote that elections must not only be conducted but also be seen as free and credible.

“Democracy is not just about elections—it is about ensuring they are free, fair, and credible. When serious allegations arise, they warrant scrutiny, not celebration,” he said.

Questioning whether the concerns had been evaluated before Trump’s statement, he added: “Were these concerns considered before your statement?”

“Given your emphasis on democratic values, I urge a more informed and balanced view. Thank you very much,” the letter concluded.

Trump Congratulates PM Modi After BJP’s West Bengal Victory

President Trump had congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after what the White House described as a “historic” and “decisive” election victory for the BJP in West Bengal.

White House spokesman Kush Desai said Trump had expressed admiration for Modi during a phone conversation held last month.

“President Trump expressed to Prime Minister Modi his admiration and how lucky India is to have him as its leader,” Desai said.

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